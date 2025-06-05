5 most iconic GTA 4 characters that fans will probably never forget

GTA 4 was a pioneering game in its own right, as it introduced us to the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series and a set of new characters. Before that, Rockstar Games brought characters back and forth in the 3D Universe title. However, all characters in the 2008 game were new and had never been seen before. As a result, they quickly became popular among gamers.

This article lists five of the most iconic GTA 4 characters that fans may never forget.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 iconic GTA 4 characters that are still remembered by fans

1) Little Jacob

Little Jacob is a major ally of the protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's decision to include a character like Little Jacob in GTA 4 is arguably one of the best things to happen in the game. He is one of Niko Bellic's closest friends and even helped the latter several times. After the final mission, Jacob appears in both revenge missions to assist the protagonist.

An interesting feature of the character is his Jamaican-English accent. He also sells Niko various weapons as per the latter’s request.

2) Brucie Kibbutz

Brucie can be annoying at times, but he remains one of the most iconic characters from the 2008 title. He is a loudmouth who is always under the influence of some form of steroids. However, the character provides some of the best missions in GTA 4.

Hanging out with Brucie is also fun, as he always looks for energetic activities to do. While eating and drinking are common among most friends in the game, you can also go boating and on helicopter rides with Brucie.

3) Michelle

Forgetting Michelle or Karen will be hard for Grand Theft Auto series fans. The character is known for betraying Niko at a very sensitive time and using him like a pawn. She was his first love interest after he arrived in Liberty City.

However, her betrayal and the fact that she was an IAA agent would not be forgotten by Niko Bellic and GTA 4 fans. She also appears with the same bossy attitude in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

4) Carmen Ortiz

If you have ever had girlfriends in GTA 4, you may remember hanging out with Carmen Ortiz. She is one of the silliest characters in the game and is very narcissistic, making numerous demands on Niko Bellic. She is somewhat like the female version of Brucie Kibbutz.

However, dating her is fun – she loves it when Niko drives at high speeds, performs dangerous stunts, and breaks the law. He typically gets to visit her house to hang out.

5) Johnny Klebitz

Johnny will forever remain in our hearts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Johnny Klebitz was undoubtedly one of the best playable characters in the series. Although he died early in GTA 5, he is still remembered by fans. The character was strong and could take on anyone who opposed him.

Rockstar did a dirty to Johnny by allowing Trevor to kill him so easily. After his role in GTA 4, it was difficult to see him in such a vulnerable state.

