5 reasons to own GTA Online Tactical SMG

The GTA Online Tactical SMG is a gun that every player should carry in their inventory. It is one of the newest weapons in the game that quickly became popular due to its performance and utility. You can carry it as a daily driver and can use it in both freemode and standard missions to kill enemies. However, knowing the weapon well is important before spending the money.

This article lists five reasons why you should acquire the GTA Online Tactical SMG as soon as possible.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 solid reasons to own the GTA Online Tactical SMG

1) Suitable for new players

Level 1 players can also carry a Tactical SMG (Image via Rockstar Games)

Various advanced weapons in GTA Online require players to reach certain levels to unlock. However, the Tactical SMG has no such conditions. Even if you start the multiplayer game today, you can own it (given that you have the required amount).

At lower levels, the GTA Online Tactical SMG becomes one of the most powerful guns, compared to pistols, throwables, and melee weapons. You can easily kill NPC enemies and other low-rank players. However, you should aim for headshots for the most efficient kills.

2) Deals quick damage

The GTA Online Tactical SMG is one of the fastest-firing weapons that also deals significant damage. Despite its small size, it can shoot around 600 rounds of bullets every minute. However, do note that the clip size is small, and you’ll have to reload during the process. If you equip the Extended Clip, the ammo size increases from 33 to 60.

Fast-shooting weapons are best for dealing with a large group of enemies, and the GTA Online Tactical SMG comes in very handy in this aspect. You can use it to complete the Gang Attacks in the multiplayer game.

3) Can be used in both on-foot and drive-by situations

Only a handful of weapons in GTA Online can be used in both on-foot and drive-by situations, and the Tactical SMG is a top choice in this category. Due to its compact size, your in-game character can shoot it using one hand while driving a car or riding a motorcycle.

Since the firing and damage rate remain the same, the GTA Online Tactical SMG becomes more powerful than the Micro SMG. The latter was the top choice for drive-by shootings before the addition of the former. Nonetheless, the Tactical SMG is a reliable weapon in all situations.

4) Does not affect your running speed

Some of the powerful weapons in GTA 5 impact your running speed. However, the Tactical SMG does not have such issues, and you can move and run at regular speeds. Running is an important aspect of gunfights. Sometimes, you need to run to save your life, and other times, you might have to chase a running enemy.

In both situations, being able to run at top speed is important. The GTA Online Tactical SMG gives you this freedom without having to despawn the weapon and respawn it later.

5) It is a rare weapon

The GTA Online Tactical SMG should be purchased as soon as it is available (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Tactical SMG is only available on the Gun Van, making it a rare weapon. The mobile store changes its offerings every week, and the weapon sometimes disappears from the list. Fortunately, after the most recent GTA Online weekly update, you can find it in the Gun Van.

While the weapon generally costs $325,000, Rockstar Games is also offering a 30% discount on the GTA Online Tactical SMG this week. Therefore, you should acquire it before the catalog changes.

