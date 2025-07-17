How to complete GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial

The GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial is one of the easiest missions in the game that every player should complete. While there is no fixed route or checkpoint, you must complete the Time Trial within the given time to get the full reward. You must complete this mission within 2:29.400 minutes.

This article gives you some important tips to complete the GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial and get the reward.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Important things to know while playing the GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial

Knowing the route

The GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial starts at the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness and ends at the Cape Catfish neighbourhood. Both places are on the northwestern and northeastern sides of the map, respectively.

While you can take any route to complete the GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial, it is always better to take the Great Ocean Highway towards the north side.

Do some test runs

Time Trails should always be completed in a minimum of two runs, using the following steps:

During the first run, start the mission as normal and wait for the end point to spawn. Put a GPS route to the finish line and drive normally toward it. The goal here is not necessarily to win but to inspect the route. Once you reach Cape Catfish, go back to the GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial starting point again.

Since you have already inspected the route, this time you’ll do the main run. You can do multiple test runs if you know other shorter and easier routes.

Before triggering the main mission, mark the finish line again with GPS.

The main mission

Once the GTA Online Coast to Coast Time Trial starts, drive as fast as you can on the Great Ocean Highway. This stretch of the road has relatively less traffic. So, NPC drivers should not be a problem unless you drive carelessly.

Use as many shortcuts as you can during turns and lane changes. It goes without saying that using the top speedsters in GTA Online during Time Trails is the best choice. You’ll be able to complete the race sooner if you use a fast two-wheeler instead of a car.

The Coast to Coast Time Trial is currently one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games is offering a double bonus for completing it. A successful run can earn you around $200,000 as a one-time bonus.

