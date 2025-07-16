GTA 6: 5 bold predictions from industry analysts

While the internet is filled with GTA 6 speculations, recently, industry experts from the Konvoy firm also made some bold predictions about it. Josh Chapman, the co-founder, recently shared a LinkedIn post, sharing his team’s analysis about Rockstar’s upcoming game. However, the studio has yet to verify the claims. So, they remain mere speculations for the time being.

Nonetheless, this article lists five bold predictions made by Konvoy analysts regarding the upcoming game.

5 things Konvoy analysts predicted about GTA 6

1) $80 price tag

The GTA 6 pricetag is a debating subject (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to Josh Chapman’s post, the GTA 6 price would be $80. While there have been many predictions in the past regarding the game’s retail cost, the industry analysts firmly stated that it would be $80 for the base version.

The post also stated that there would be “premium versions” of Grand Theft Auto 6. But it did not mention any price. We can assume that by premium versions, the analysts meant Special Editions and Collector’s Editions that generally cost more.

2) Revenue of $7 billion in 60 days

Expand Tweet

Konvoy also stated that Rockstar Games would make $7 billion after the GTA 6 release date. According to the analysts, the studio will touch the said mark in 60 days after May 26, 2026.

It is worth noting that the gaming community is eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 to release. Even though Rockstar will initially release it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game is expected to make huge sales. However, $7 billion is also a substantial figure. Only time will tell whether the prediction becomes true.

3) 200-person lobbies in multiplayer

Recently, GTA 6 Online was rumored to have bigger lobbies. It was said that Rockstar would add 64-person lobbies and increase it to host up to 96 players later. However, the report by Josh Chapman gave us an even bigger figure.

According to him, GTA 6 Online would have 200-person lobbies. He also talked about “higher risk/reward dynamics,” which would allow players to raid and loot others more easily.

As of now, Rockstar only allows up to 32 players in a single lobby in GTA 5 Online and Red Dead Online. While a bigger lobby size is certainly expected, the 200-person lobbies also seem like a pipe dream at the moment.

Also read: Rockstar Social Club shutdown sparks GTA 6 Online hub speculation

4) It will include UGC aspects

As per Konvoy analysts, user-generated content (UGC) will be a thing in the upcoming game. They stated the upcoming game as the “next UGC platform” that would pay the server hosts, mod creators, and others. The report said the payout system would be similar to Unreal Editor for Fortnite and Roblox.

If this becomes true, it would certainly be good news for GTA 5 RP hosts and mod developers. As of now, most of these third-party developers are offering their services for free without any direct incentives from Rockstar Games. If the studio starts paying for UG content, it will attract more independent developers.

Also read: Why GTA 6 fans are convinced Dylan Rourke is playing Jason

5) Take-Two will recover its investments within a month

GTA 6’s earnings will be beneficial for all (Image via Rockstar Games)

Josh Chapman stated that Take-Two Interactive has invested $2 billion in GTA 6, and the company would recover this amount within 30 days after the game’s official release.

If we consider this statement with the 60-day revenue prediction, it means the upcoming title could make $2 billion in the first month and $5 billion in the next 30 days. However, we will have to wait till next year to see how the market reacts to the game’s release.

