Rockstar Social Club shutdown sparks GTA 6 Online hub speculation

Rockstar Games recently shut down its Social Club website, causing fans to speculate about a new GTA 6 Online hub. Social Club was an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto experience, especially for GTA Online. It was a hub where players could interact with each other. Now that it has ceased to exist, some are speculating that the studio could change the process for the next multiplayer game.

Do note that a new hub for GTA 6 Online is just speculation. Therefore, readers should take it with a grain of salt.

Insider speculates Rockstar might release a new GTA 6 Online hub after Social Club shutdown

On July 16, 2025, the news of the Rockstar Games Social Club shutting down came to light. While it shocked the Grand Theft Auto series fans, popular insider ben (X/@videotechuk_) stated that the gaming studio could be working on a new version for GTA 6 Online.

Labelling the Rockstar Games Social Club “outdated,” the insider wrote the following on X:

“Social Club was incredibly outdated with more cases of crews being hijacked, accounts being targeted easily. They're most likely finally working on a new platform ready for GTAVI.”

It is worth noting that the Rockstar Games Social Club was one of the most-used services by GTA Online players. It allowed them to find other players, create and join crews, share their in-game photos and videos, and more. However, the web-based service also faced many cybersecurity-related issues in the recent past.

At the time of this writing, Rockstar Games is yet to officially address the Social Club shutdown. However, the old website (www.socialclub.rockstargames.com) is no longer accessible, and it redirects you to the official website of Rockstar (www.rockstargames.com).

Interestingly, most (if not all) of the games and their related features from the Social Club website have been imported to the Rockstar Games website. Therefore, we can expect GTA 6 Online and the single-player mode to be a part of this hub as well after its release.

However, nothing can be said for sure until Rockstar Games officially shares its plans.

