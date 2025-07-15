Why GTA 6 fans are convinced Dylan Rourke is playing Jason

  • home icon
By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 15, 2025 08:27 GMT
Dylan Rourke is rumored to play Jason Duval in GTA 6
Many fans believe American actor Dylan Rourke plays the role of Jason Duval in GTA 6. Jason is the new male protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto series, and we got to know more about him during the release of the second trailer. However, Rockstar Games has yet to disclose the artists who have worked on the game.

But this did not stop fans from researching and finding some similarities between the new protagonist of GTA 6 and the actor. Here are some theories netizens have shared.

Note: This article is based on speculation and the writer’s opinions.

What caused GTA 6 fans to believe that Dylan Rourke is playing Jason Duval

also-read-trending Trending

The speculations started in May 2024, when YouTuber Michael (X/@LegacyKillaHD) claimed Dylan Rourke plays the role of Jason Duval, the male protagonist in GTA 6. They also shared a clip from the film Bury The Bride, where Dylan was seen delivering some dialogue.

At that time, Rockstar Games had not even introduced the male protagonist officially. In the first trailer, Jason Duval said only one word — “trust.” Still, fans stuck to the notion that Dylan Rourke is the model and voice behind the character.

After GTA 6 trailer 2 was released, we got more visuals of Jason Duval. Fans started to compare Dylan Rourke’s looks with the character and were convinced that they look alike.

Interestingly, the Grand Theft Auto community is also convinced that Manni L. Perez voices the character of Lucia Caminos in the upcoming installment. Fans have compared the photos of real-life artists with the in-game characters from each possible angle.

While Manni L. Perez had some solid connections with Rockstar Games (especially GTA 5 Online), no such links of Dylan Rourke have been found yet. Regardless of this, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to comment about Jason Duval on Dylan’s official Instagram page.

Also read: August 7, 2025, is the next date GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on

While the speculations and the comparisons look intriguing enough to believe Dylan Rourke plays Jason Duval's role in Grand Theft Auto 6, nothing can be said with certainty until Rockstar Games or the artist himself confirms or denies them.

There have been many rumors and speculations online regarding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. While a few turned out to be true with time, readers are advised to stay vigilant and take unofficial details with a grain of salt.

