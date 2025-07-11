GTA 6: Fan recreates Ocean Drive scene in Far Cry 5 Arcade

A GTA 6 fan recreated the HD Universe Ocean Drive area in Far Cry 5 and shaared it on Reddit. While Rockstar Games has yet to release the game’s full map, fans are analyzing the new open world from the trailers. The Ocean Drive scene, recreated on PlayStation 5, looks much like the real one and has some interesting details.

The Redditor also explained how they recreated the Ocean Drive scene on Far Cry 5 Arcade on the popst shared on r/GTA6.

Fan recreates GTA 6’s Ocean Drive with striking similarities in Far Cry 5

Fresh-War5908 mentioned they recreated the HD Universe version of Ocean Drive in Far Cry Arcade, a special mode available in Far Cry 5. The first GTA 6 trailer showed the area in a revamped new look with lots of pedestrians, traffic, and parked cars.

They also kept these details intact and made the recreated scene look as busy as possible. However, while there were similarities, the buildings, cars, and pedestrians models were different as they’re from Far Cry 5. Nonetheless, the scene looked highly detailed, and one could easily mistake it for an actual screenshot from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

The user explained that recreating the GTA 6 Ocean Drive scene in Far Cry 5 was more challenging than he thought. According to them, there are 25 buildings in the original scene, and they managed to recreate seven of them in the image shared.

If you zoom in on the Ocean Drive scene recreated in Far Cry 5, you can see an NPC sitting on the sidewalk. This instance was also in the first GTA 6 trailer, where a homeless guy with an iguana was seen begging for alms.

It is worth noting that the Redditor has been doing such recreation projects for some time now. In June 2025, they recreated Jason Duval's house in Far Cry 5 Arcade, which wowed the fans.

Ocean Drive is one of the most iconic locations in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games previously featured the area in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006). Since the map of GTA 6 is a modern-day iteration of the City of Vice, Rockstar Games decided to include the Ocean Drive stretch as well.

It was the first area where Tommy Vercetti stayed after arriving in Florida. We’ll have to wait till the final release of the upcoming game to know what Easter eggs from 3D Universe Ocean Drive Rockstar brings back.

