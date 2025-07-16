Will GTA 6 make $7 billion in two months? Experts think so

Gaming industry experts believe that GTA 6 will generate $7 billion in revenue for Rockstar Games within two months of its release. The prediction comes from Konvoy (an investment firm), which stated many things about the upcoming game. While there is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto 6 will sell like hotcakes, $7 billion is a staggering figure.

Ad

This article explores what the experts at Konvoy predict about the sales figures for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

GTA 6 is expected to make $7 billion in 60 days after release

Ad

Trending

Josh Chapman, the co-founder and Managing Partner of Konvoy, recently shared a post on his LinkedIn profile stating that the release of GTA 6 would be a remarkable event for Rockstar Games. Talking about the revenue, he stated:

“We predict that GTA VI will generate $7.6 BILLION in revenue in the first 60 Days of its launch (current release date: May 26, 2026). This will be the greatest video game release of all time; shattering player, viewership, and revenue records.”

Ad

Josh also mentioned Take-Two Interactive’s (Rockstar Games’ parent company) $2 billion investment, and said it would be recovered within a month after the title's release:

“For Take-Two Interactive's $2 billion investment into this game, we believe they will break even on that within 30 days of release.

This comes as potentially exciting news for both Rockstar Games and gaming fans. While the revenue generated from Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online has not yet been disclosed, Take-Two Interactive (in its last Earnings Conference Call) stated that they have sold 215 million copies since their release in September 2013. As a result, we can expect the revenue to be in the billions.

Ad

Also read: Rockstar Social Club shutdown sparks GTA 6 Online hub speculation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another interesting point to note is that Josh Chapman stated that the price of GTA 6 would be $80. Fans have been trying to predict the cost of the upcoming game for a while now, with many rumors suggesting it would be $100 or more.

The industry expert said that the base game would be priced at $80, with “premium versions” costing more.

Also read: GTA 6 development taking too long? Donkey Kong Bonanza might have it beat - Reports

Ad

Even though Konvoy is known for its detailed analysis reports on video games, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive also have an unpredictable nature. Therefore, readers are advised to take the aforementioned details with a pinch of salt.

While the sales figures would depend on gamers' reactions and opinions to GTA 6, the retail price will be determined by Rockstar and Take-Two. Thus, the $80 price tag should be considered speculative until either company makes an official announcement.

Ad

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More