5 Easter eggs in GTA 3 Definitive Edition you probably missed

The GTA 3 Definitive Edition includes a handful of Easter eggs that can be found in various places. While Rockstar Games removed or changed a few from the original release, most of the hidden details are still intact. When you are not in a job or a story mission, you should try looking for the Easter eggs.

We’ve listed five interesting Easter Eggs in GTA 3 Definitive Edition that you should explore.

5 notable Easter Eggs in GTA 3 Definitive Edition that are worth exploring

1) Throwback to older games

Older GTA games are displayed inside the TW@ Cafe (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you visit the TW@ Internet Cafe, you can find various computers displaying in-game screenshots of Grand Theft Auto 1 and Grand Theft Auto 2. The images are very small, and new fans might not recognize them.

Nonetheless, it is a great Easter egg in GTA 3 Definitive Edition that will surely revive the nostalgia of veteran players. These specific computers can be found on the first floor of the cafe.

2) NPC resembling Sam Houser

The store clerk in Ammu-Nation looks oddly similar to Sam Houser, the current president and executive producer of Rockstar Games. This could possibly be a reference to him. Interestingly, the in-game character's name is also Sam.

You can buy various weapons from him in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. However, if you try to provoke Sam, he will not shy away from attacking you with a gun. Next time you’re in the store, don’t forget to notice his face and listen to his dialogue.

3) YMCA pedestrian

There is a unique pedestrian model in GTA 3 Definitive Edition who can be heard singing “YMCA". This particular NPC is dressed like a construction worker with short jeans and red hard hats, like the lead singer also dressed as a construction worker in the YMCA song.

If you roam around one of them for a while, you’ll hear them saying lines such as "I'm in the YMCA", "There's no need to be down”, etc.

4) Altering the moon's size

If you acquire a sniper rifle in GTA 3 Definitive Edition and shoot at the moon, you can change its size. The moon will appear bigger with each shot before shrinking down to its original size. This is a clever Easter egg that is literally hidden in plain sight.

Needless to say, the feature only works during the nighttime. Moreover, it is just a decorative change and does not affect the overall experience.

However, you should avoid triggering the cops, as getting rid of the wanted levels is fairly difficult in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. You should keep an ear out for the in-game audio, as cops could arrive and beat you while you’re scoping the moon.

5) Self promotion

Rockstar Games promotes itself in GTA 3 Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar used to promote itself in older Grand Theft Auto titles, and GTA 3 Definitive Edition also has it as an Easter Egg. If you visit the Music Movies store in Staunton Island, you can see the studio promoting the game and the official website in the LED banner.

However, you might have to wait for some time before the text appears. Players are advised to keep their eyes on the board so that they don’t miss the speeding text.

