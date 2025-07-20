Will pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation Store open this month? Possibilities explored

It has been possible to Wishlist GTA 6 on PlayStation Store for a while now. Rockstar Games made this option available after releasing its second trailer back in May 2025. However, some are also wondering when it could be available for pre-ordering. There is no official word on the topic as of this writing, but it is rumored that this option could become available later this month.There is no way to completely confirm or deny this at the moment, because as already mentioned, there are no official announcements as such. However, based on the title's release date, the possibilities of getting to pre-order GTA 6 on PlayStation Store in July don't appear to be that great.Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Exploring any possibilities of pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation Store opening this monthGTA 6 on PlayStation Store (Image via PlayStation)There has been an incredible amount of excitement around Grand Theft Auto 6, given the franchise's reputation and also how long it has been since a new installment. For those wondering, the last GTA game was released almost 12 years ago, making it the longest ever gap between two successive entries.Naturally, fans are eager to pre-order GTA 6 on PlayStation Store, as well as its Xbox equivalent. X user, @GTAGolden_, recently stated that they had asked Rockstar support about this, and claimed that the website had glitched and said &quot;in 2 weeks&quot;.Also Check: GTA 6 x PlayStation marketing dealCheck out: GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 ProThey have even attached a video to support their claim, but as mentioned in the tweet itself, the website may have glitched. It is highly unlikely that Rockstar would allow such an important piece of information to be revealed in this manner.Another X user, @GTASixJoker, tweeted earlier this month that a &quot;reputable leaker&quot; expects GTA 6 pre-orders to go live in late July.Check out: GTA 6 on PS5 Pro: What fans are hoping forHowever, they didn't name who this &quot;reputable leaker&quot; was. Even if we put that aside, the possibilities of getting to pre-order GTA 6 on PlayStation Store (and on Xbox) later this month seem pretty unlikely. Considering the title's release date, which is May 26, 2026, it is more plausible that the title might be available for pre-order later this year.That's because GTA 5 pre-orders opened in November 2012 (it was targeting a Spring 2013 launch then), and Red Dead Redemption 2 went up for pre-order in June 2018 with an October release planned.Nevertheless, it must be noted that this is only speculation. Readers are also advised to take any related rumors with a grain of salt. At the time of this writing, it is only possible to wishlist GTA 6 on PlayStation Store and its Xbox Series X/S counterpart.Check out: GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in worksCheck out more related content:What might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion?Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games