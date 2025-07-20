  • home icon
GTA 6 x PlayStation marketing deal: Everything rumored so far

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 20, 2025 06:34 GMT
GTA 6 and PlayStation are rumored to have a marketing deal (Images via Sony, Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 and Sony’s PlayStation consoles are rumored to have a marketing deal for the game’s release. While neither of the companies has officially declared it yet, various sources have indicated a possibility. The upcoming game is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles simultaneously. However, the former console is rumored to be planning something special with the game.

This article discusses why fans believe GTA 6 and PlayStation are having a marketing deal.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Important things to know about the rumored GTA 6 and PlayStation marketing deal

The Grand Theft Auto community started discussing the GTA 6 and PlayStation marketing deal when Rockstar Games revealed that the second trailer was captured on a PS5. This was the first instance that suggested the studio had some sort of deal with Sony.

Rockstar not only made an X post about it, but also mentioned in the official video that it was from a base PS5. It is worth noting that the first trailer did not have such brand endorsements.

Fast forward to July 2025, and we have a leaker claiming that GTA 6 PS5 bundles are in the works. X user Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) stated several things about a potential marketing deal between Rockstar and Sony for the upcoming game’s release. Some of the notable ones are as follows:

  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is being optimized for current PlayStation consoles.
  • PlayStation engineers are involved in the process.
  • Both companies are working together because of the Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing deal.
  • There might be Grand Theft Auto 6 and PlayStation bundles when the game releases.
It is worth noting that gaming fans have been expecting a Grand Theft Auto 6 and PlayStation bundle for a long time now, and the recent statements by the leaker added fuel to it.

Detective Seeds also mentioned that GTA 6 runs at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. They stated:

“As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release).”

It is worth noting that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 does not have the 60 FPS video quality option, which usually appears on 720p, 1080p, and higher resolutions.

Also read: GTA 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?

If the Pro version of the console is able to run the game at 60 FPS, then the marketing deal and PlayStation engineers’ involvement might be valid. Otherwise, Rockstar would have made the second trailer run at higher framerates.

While the details look intriguing, readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt until either Rockstar or Sony officially mentions the GTA 6 x PlayStation marketing deal.

Check out other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
