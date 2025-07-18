GTA 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?

  • home icon
By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 18, 2025 10:59 GMT
The GTA 6 Mapping Project provides a rough layout of the upcoming open world (Image via Rockstar Games)
The GTA 6 Mapping Project started after the first Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks in September 2022 and has been running for over two years now. The community continues to add more details over time, and we currently have a considerably detailed concept map of the upcoming game. However, it is based only on the leaks, trailers, and screenshots, and is being designed by fans.

There have been GTA mapping projects in the past that were able to determine the outlines of the then-unreleased maps pretty closely. However, the accuracy of the GTA 6 Mapping Project cannot be determined until Rockstar Games officially verifies it. This article explains more.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

The GTA 6 Mapping Project is best for getting a rough idea of the upcoming map

youtube-cover
As of July 18, 2025, the GTA 6 Mapping Project has showcased concept version 0.051 of the upcoming open world. It includes major locations such as Vice City, Port Gellhorn, Leonida Keys, Lake Leonida, Ambrosia, and others.

These areas are marked as per the GTA 6 leaks and screenshot details. However, it is worth noting that the details have changed with time.

The earlier versions of the GTA 6 Mapping Project had fewer details and less accuracy. One notable instance is that Lake Leonida and Port Gellhorn changed their sizes and positions multiple times throughout the project map’s development.

Nonetheless, the GTA 6 Mapping Project details are getting updated with time, and the open world is seemingly taking a solid form.

The community also had a similar project before the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. The concept map was very close to what we have in the game now. While there were minor mistakes here and there, the result was very convincing.

We can expect the same from the ongoing GTA 6 Mapping Project. The team also put various points of interest that indicate leaked footage scenes, trailer shots, and screenshot positions. Therefore, the project outcome should be close to the final map.

However, Rockstar Games continues to develop the upcoming game, and it is presumably far from the final result. Therefore, the current outline shown by the Mapping Project could significantly change or turn out to be inaccurate.

Moreover, a plethora of details are still missing from the fan project. Hence, the currently shown markings and positions could change after the release date.

For now, fans are advised to take the details of the GTA 6 Mapping Project with a grain of salt, so that they don’t get upset when the map doesn’t turn out to be how they predicted.

