What might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion?

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal GTA 6's budget, the figure is rumored to be around $2 billion. While this is an outrageous amount even for a rumor, a few things could make it sound a little plausible. One among them is the fact that Rockstar, being one of the biggest video game studios, seems capable of it.So as we eagerly await the release of the next Grand Theft Auto entry in 2026, let's take a closer look at a few things that might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Exploring factors that might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billionOne of the biggest reasons for speculations and rumors pointing towards such a high (potential) budget appears to be the title's development time. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently revealed that GTA 6 development started "in earnest" in 2020, but reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier reported few years ago that it had been in some form of development since 2014.Interestingly, the individual behind the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks allegedly also claimed of it being in development since 2014, in a text chat with threat actors, and that $2 billion had been spent on it.Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed, Rockstar could have to spend even more on its production. And its not just the development cost that factors into the overall budget, but marketing costs as well. So far, there hasn't been any outdoor marketing for the upcoming title, but the studio has gone big in that department in the past.Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely Rockstar Games' biggest project, we can expect similar, if not bigger, plans for its promotion down the line.Then comes the factor of possibility. Do the creators have enough resources to fund this rumored budget? GTA 5 made a billion dollars in just three days after release, has consistently been selling well, and has crossed the 215 million copies mark to date. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 74 million copies too. Based on that, the resources seem to be available.In fact, given that the upcoming title seems significantly more popular and a lot more anticipated than its predecessor, it might recoup such an investment pretty quickly. It is worth noting that some industry analysts have predicted that GTA 6 could make $7 billion in two months.Read more: GTA 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two months at $80 priceA still of Vice City from Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)Right now, there isn't a concrete answer to whether the rumored GTA 6 budget is true, but based on what we have seen so far, Rockstar Games appears to have put in a lot of work. The visual effects, from character models to the environment and minute details, have greatly impressed fans. The studio tends to go bigger with each new release, and the signs suggest that the next Grand Theft Auto entry should be no different.