Why the projected GTA 6 price of $80 makes sense

Speculations about what the possible GTA 6 price tag could be have been going on for a long while. Two trailers and a bunch of screenshots have showcased various elements of Rockstar Games' upcoming title so far, but details like its price are yet to be officially revealed. Nevertheless, many in the gaming community, and even some analysts, have shared their opinions on what they believe the next Grand Theft Auto entry could end up costing.
Recently, analysts at Konvoy, a gaming venture capital firm, have suggested that the GTA 6 price tag could hit the $80 mark. This is only a prediction at the moment, but it does seem to make sense, and this article will discuss why that appears to be the case.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
GTA 6 price prediction of $80: Why it seems to make sense
Josh Chapman, Managing Partner at Konvoy, a company that invests in gaming-related platforms and technology, recently shared a post about GTA 6 on LinkedIn. It featured some predictions regarding the upcoming Rockstar Games title based on internal discussions at Konvoy, one of which was the price of its base version being $80.
Check out: GTA 6: 5 bold predictions from industry analysts
The current standard pricing norms in the gaming industry are between $60 and $70, but the metric could be on the rise. For example, Mario Kart World, a Nintendo Switch 2 title, is priced at $80 ($79.99) on the official Nintendo Store.
The Outer Worlds 2 has also been priced at $79.99 across various platforms. A title like GTA 6 (very likely the most anticipated video game ever) could, hence, easily get away with a similar price tag. Its second trailer surpassed the view count of GTA 5's reveal trailer from 2011 in just two months on YouTube. Not to forget that the latter had made a billion dollars in sales in just three days since its launch.
Also read: GTA 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two months at $80 price: Report
There are even gamers who have expressed willingness to buy a console just to play Grand Theft Auto 6 (it is only coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch), so a slightly increased cost from the standard norm shouldn't really deter from getting it. Therefore, if Rockstar Games decides to set the GTA 6 price tag at $80, it could potentially enjoy huge profits.
That being said, whether the studio decides to do anything as such is another question in itself, and with the title's release set for May 26, 2026, we will have to wait some more to learn how much it will actually cost.
