"Honestly, same": Rockstar Games Support's response on GTA 4 PS5 port possibility wins over fans

Speculations of a GTA 4 port for the PS4 and PS5 are on the rise in the Grand Theft Auto community. The former console was reportedly spotted among the list of platforms for this Rockstar Games title a few days back, which is one of the biggest reasons for the rumors. A fan appears to have asked Rockstar Support directly about such a possible port, which allegedly extracted quite an interesting response.

Ad

According to the provided screenshots, the Rockstar support agent who responded to the said query stated that they, too, would want a GTA 4 PS5 port:

"We understand that you want to check on a possibility of a port of Grand Theft Auto IV on the PS5 so you can complete the "modern GTA" trilogy once 6 comes out. Honestly, same."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rockstar Games has been heavily criticized for not communicating enough with its player base. However, this response from the support agent has won over fans. For instance, X user @GameRoll_, a prominent Grand Theft Auto community member on the platform, stated:

"W support agent haha, I’ve never seen them act so human."

Expand Tweet

Ad

X user @Mattdek_ described the Rockstar support agent as a "gem".

"Bro's a gem, hope he has an amazing Friday"

Fans react to Rockstar Support agent's response to a fan query 1/3 (Image via X)

Another X user, @MilkshakeXS, appreciated the way this Rockstar support agent responded to the GTA 4 PlayStation port fan query.

Ad

"It's so refreshing when customer support acts human and relatabley instead of just copy-pasting or clinically solving the issue."

Fans react to Rockstar Support agent's response to a fan query 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are a couple more comments from Grand Theft Auto fans on the matter:

Ad

Fans react to Rockstar Support agent's response to a fan query 3/3 (Images via X)

Unfortunately, nothing was, understandably, revealed about whether a PS5 (or PS4) port of Grand Theft Auto 4 could arrive in the near future.

Ad

Check out: Grand Theft Auto 4 reportedly spotted on Rockstar Support Page for PS4

Rumors of a GTA 4 PS5 or PS4 port are making the rounds on social media

Expand Tweet

Ad

The list of platforms on GTA 4's Rockstar support page currently features PS3, Xbox 360, and PC (original platforms), along with Xbox One and Series X/S (playable via backwards compatibility). Notably, the PS4 was reportedly present in this list too for some time until a few days ago.

Back in May 2025, Tez2, a reliable Rockstar Games insider, claimed that a modern console GTA 4 port was in development and could drop later this year. Both reports have sparked major speculations of the studio's 2008 classic possibly arriving on the PS4 and PS5 (like Red Dead Redemption did in 2023) among fans. However, since there is no official information right now, whether this happens or not remains to be seen.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More