GTA 4 remaster on PS4: 5 improvements we'd love to see if it happens

Rockstar Games is rumored to be developing a GTA 4 remaster for PlayStation 4. While we have yet to get official confirmation, a remastered gameplay has been one of the most requested features from fans for years. As of now, the 2008 title is playable on the PS3 (for the PlayStation side). While a remaster is highly anticipated, it should come with some notable improvements.
This article lists five important changes that Rockstar should add to the GTA 4 Remaster on PlayStation 4.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 improvements Rockstar Games should add to the GTA 4 Remaster on PS4
1) Compatibility with the latest consoles
The GTA 4 Remaster rumors so far suggest the 2008 title could be re-released on the PlayStation 4. While it is a good sign, Rockstar should also future-proof the game and make it compatible with PlayStation 5.
The latest-gen consoles have been out for quite some time now, and a majority of the gamers have already shifted to them. Therefore, it will be a major disappointment if the GTA 4 Remaster cannot be played on them. Rockstar Games should release a PS5 version simultaneously or add backward compatibility to the rumored version.
2) Improved character models and animations
The rumored GTA 4 Remaster should come with improved character models. The characters in the current version of the game look very outdated and poor. Rockstar should add a fresh coat of paint to them so that they at least look similar to the characters in Grand Theft Auto 5.
The gaming studio should also rework some of the animations. Since the game has aged, character movements look choppy at various moments. Rockstar should add improvements to the integrated Euphoria Engine so that characters, vehicles, and other objects move more smoothly and realistically.
Also read: 7 speedsters to collect in GTA 5 Online in 2025
3) Save from anywhere option
Saving the progress of the 2008 title is a chore, as it requires you to visit the safehouse if the autosave option is disabled. However, the GTA 4 Remaster should have an easy save option similar to Grand Theft Auto 5. Since the protagonists of both games have personal mobiles, Niko Bellic should also be able to save from anywhere using the phone.
This will be a significant QoL change that will surely make the GTA 4 Remaster experience better. The in-game phone should have the Save option, and it should be directly linked to the Save Menu from the Pause Menu.
Also read: Why GTA 6 fans are convinced that Manni L. Perez is likely Lucia
4) Adding snowy weather
The 2008 title was rumored to have snowy weather, which Rockstar seemingly removed from the final release. However, there are various references to the weather in the game files. Now, PC players use GTA 4 mods to enjoy the winter season in-game.
Nevertheless, Rockstar should consider re-adding the snowy weather to the GTA 4 Remaster on PS4. Remastered games should have something different from the original version, and a snowy atmosphere could be a game-changer. Since Grand Theft Auto Online gets snowfall without being a default setting, adding the weather to GTA 4 Remaster should not be difficult.
5) Seamless switch with DLC characters
Rockstar Games should add a character wheel in the GTA 4 Remaster on PS4, featuring Niko Bellic, Johnny Klebitz, and Luis Fernando Lopez. Currently, you must exit the base game and load into any of the DLCs to control the characters, which takes some time.
However, the transition should be similar to the switch between GTA 5 and GTA Online. Selecting a character should load their respective DLC.
Other GTA articles to check out:
- The Simpsons latest episode drops San Andreas reference
- 5 mind-blowing Vice City secrets that still hold up
- 5 reasons to play Chinatown Wars on Android in 2025
- 5 deep cut San Andreas facts only true players might know about
- 5 things about Vice City Stories you probably don't know
- 5 things that make Chinatown Wars so special
- 5 reasons to play San Andreas on mobile in 2025
- 5 most frustrating Vice City missions that made us rage quit
- 5 ways Liberty City Stories beats Vice City Stories
- 5 reasons to play Liberty City Stories in 2025