5 most frustrating GTA Vice City missions that made us rage quit

GTA Vice City features 59 story missions and various other side missions. While most of them are moderately easy, some test your patience to the fullest. The missions in the latter group are either difficult to execute or frustrate you in other ways.

This article lists five of the most frustrating GTA Vice City missions that made us rage quit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 most frustrating GTA Vice City missions that can aggravate anyone

1) Demolition Man

The Demolition Man mission is notorious among Vice City fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you talk about the frustrating missions in GTA Vice City, one of the first that comes to mind is Demolition Man. The vehicle controls in 3D Universe GTA games were already choppy, and Rockstar adds to the challenge by requiring players to use an RC helicopter to plant four bombs inside a building.

The strict mission timer, narrow pathways, enemy NPCs, and the helicopter’s clunky controls are enough to make you rage quit after the first few unsuccessful attempts.

2) Publicity Tour

The Publicity Tour mission tests your patience level on a whole different level. While interacting with the Love Fist members is already annoying because of their talkative nature, this GTA Vice City mission takes things further by putting you in a bomb-rigged car with them.

Your job is to keep driving and never stop until the band members defuse the bomb. However, they take an agonizingly long time to complete the task while constantly shouting. Meanwhile, you must maintain a stable speed while dodging traffic. Any mistake could result in the car exploding before you have a chance to accelerate.

3) Paramedic mission

Although the Paramedic mission is not mandatory, doing it is important as it allows Tommy to sprint indefinitely. However, the gameplay is not easy, and various factors can ruin your progress.

You must keep your vehicle safe, avoid wanted levels, and not kill the injured NPCs, all while keeping up with the timer. Moreover, the NPC drivers become somewhat unpredictable as you reach higher levels. The most frustrating thing is that if you make any of these mistakes and fail to rectify them, you must restart from level one.

4) The Driver

The Driver is another vehicle-related mission where you must compete against Hilary King on the city roads.

The frustration begins from the very beginning as Hilary gets the Sabre Turbo, and you are given a Sentinel. While the Sabre Turbo is already faster than the Sentinel, you must also dodge the cops who try to apprehend you for illegal street racing.

5) Cop Land

The cops give you a hard time in this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

While players try to avoid altering cops most of the time, this GTA Vice City mission specifically requires you to clash with them.

You must plant a bomb in a mall surrounded by cops and make it out of there alive. As soon as the bomb detonates, you get a five-star wanted level, and cops fire at you from all directions. If you are not swift enough, you can get killed within seconds.

