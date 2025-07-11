Is GTA 4 coming to PS4? Rumor explored

Rumors of GTA 4 possibly coming to PS4 have started making the rounds on social media. This Rockstar Games title has developed a cult following over the years despite its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, taking most of the mainstream spotlight. The fact that it isn't available on modern consoles bugs a lot of gamers, and many of them keep demanding a port.

Ad

While there is no official information that suggests anything of the sort happening in the near future, the rumors are quite intriguing. For those interested, this article will take a closer look at them.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

GTA 4 coming to PS4 rumor: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Back in January 2025, a GTA 5 mod named the Liberty City Preservation Project greatly impressed fans. It imported Grand Theft Auto 4's map of Liberty City to its successor with traffic, NPCs, and a bunch of other details.

Unfortunately, the mod's creator decided to take it down after reportedly speaking with Rockstar Games. While the specifics of this conversation are unknown, few suspected that this might have been done because of a potential remaster of the title.

Ad

Some months later, Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar insiders out there, stated that someone at Rockstar hinted at a GTA 4 port for modern consoles being in the works, and that it could release later this year (2025).

Tez2 reports about an alleged Grand Theft Auto 4 modern console port being in the works (Image via GTAForums)

They also claimed in this statement that this port was one of the reasons why the Liberty City Preservation Project (LCPP) mod was taken down. Given Tez2's track record regarding Grand Theft Auto leaks, the community became quite excited, as this is a highly regarded title.

Ad

Fast forward to July 2025, PS4 was reportedly mentioned in the list of platforms for GTA 4 on Rockstar's official support website.

Ad

At the time of this writing, the platform is not mentioned on the said website, but the community is wondering if this was a simple mistake or an early leak about GTA 4 potentially coming to PS4.

In fact, it is all of the things discussed so far that are now reasons for the related rumors. Readers should take them all with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation. That said, such a scenario doesn't seem unrealistic, since the studio did release Red Dead Redemption's PS4 (and Nintendo Switch) port back in August 2023. Whether Grand Theft Auto 4 will also receive that treatment remains to be seen.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More