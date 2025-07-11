Is GTA 4 coming to PS4? Rumor explored

Rumors of GTA 4 possibly coming to PS4 have started making the rounds on social media. This Rockstar Games title has developed a cult following over the years despite its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, taking most of the mainstream spotlight. The fact that it isn't available on modern consoles bugs a lot of gamers, and many of them keep demanding a port.
While there is no official information that suggests anything of the sort happening in the near future, the rumors are quite intriguing. For those interested, this article will take a closer look at them.
Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.
GTA 4 coming to PS4 rumor: All you need to know
Back in January 2025, a GTA 5 mod named the Liberty City Preservation Project greatly impressed fans. It imported Grand Theft Auto 4's map of Liberty City to its successor with traffic, NPCs, and a bunch of other details.
Unfortunately, the mod's creator decided to take it down after reportedly speaking with Rockstar Games. While the specifics of this conversation are unknown, few suspected that this might have been done because of a potential remaster of the title.
Some months later, Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar insiders out there, stated that someone at Rockstar hinted at a GTA 4 port for modern consoles being in the works, and that it could release later this year (2025).
They also claimed in this statement that this port was one of the reasons why the Liberty City Preservation Project (LCPP) mod was taken down. Given Tez2's track record regarding Grand Theft Auto leaks, the community became quite excited, as this is a highly regarded title.
Fast forward to July 2025, PS4 was reportedly mentioned in the list of platforms for GTA 4 on Rockstar's official support website.
At the time of this writing, the platform is not mentioned on the said website, but the community is wondering if this was a simple mistake or an early leak about GTA 4 potentially coming to PS4.
In fact, it is all of the things discussed so far that are now reasons for the related rumors. Readers should take them all with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation. That said, such a scenario doesn't seem unrealistic, since the studio did release Red Dead Redemption's PS4 (and Nintendo Switch) port back in August 2023. Whether Grand Theft Auto 4 will also receive that treatment remains to be seen.
