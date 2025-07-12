Manni L. Perez as GTA 6 Lucia: Rumor explored

Ever since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6, Manni L. Perez has been heavily rumored to play Lucia, the title's female lead. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment is perhaps the most anticipated video game there has ever been. Naturally, fans carried out deep analyses to find out who might be its lead character's actor.

As of this writing, Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed, or even hinted at, any cast members for GTA 6, but many in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase seem convinced that Manni L. Perez is likely playing Lucia. This article will take a closer look at the related rumors.

Note - This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Manni L. Perez as Lucia in GTA 6 rumors: All you need to know

Comparison of Lucia's looks with that of her rumored actor (Image via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

Manni L. Perez resembles Lucia Caminos quite a bit, which is one of the major reasons for her being speculated as the character's possible actor. Character models are often based on their actors, a good example of which is the three GTA 5 protagonists themselves.

While that alone cannot be a definitive factor, Manni L. Perez sounding like Lucia has also contributed to the rumors.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, that's not it. In an old interview, Perez stated that she had been transitioning her career towards voice-over and motion capture, two integral elements of modern video game production.

Expand Tweet

Check out: Travis Scott teases his involvement in GTA 6 in a new song

In another interview, GTA 6 Lucia's rumored actor stated that while what she was doing at that time was big, she couldn't reveal any details because of NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreement).

Expand Tweet

Also check: GTA 6: Fan recreates Ocean Drive scene in Far Cry 5 Arcade

Although this doesn't necessarily mean its an NDA related to GTA 6, but actors who have worked with Rockstar Games before, like Ned Luke (who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5) and Roger Clark (who played Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) have suggested in interviews that the studio's NDAs are pretty strict.

Notably, Manni L. Perez has reportedly deleted her Instagram account a few days before this writing (July 12, 2025). The exact reason is currently unknown, but some are speculating that this might be related to any NDAs.

GTA 6 Lucia's rumored actor has reportedly deleted her Instagram account (Image via X/@GTA6Alerts)

The speculations and rumors around her possibly playing Lucia Caminos in GTA 6 are certainly intriguing. However, to reiterate, since all of this is unconfirmed information, readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

