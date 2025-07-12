GTA 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 have some similar gameplay elements. Both offer an open-world map, exciting gunplay, and a plethora of vehicles to drive. In terms of setting, though, the two are vastly different. The Rockstar Games title is set in 2013, offering a world that you would be familiar with. The CD Projekt RED title, on the other hand, is set in a futuristic world.
However, mods can help make the former's story mode a lot like the latter. For those interested, here's how to make GTA 5 look like Cyberpunk 2077 with mods. Note that this is only for story mode, and using mods in its multiplayer can result in your account being suspended or banned.
Disclaimer: Mods are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their discretion.
Here's how you can make GTA 5 story mode look like Cyberpunk 2077 with the help of mods
Before we take a look at the mods, note that they only work in Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy and not in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced. Mods created for one version do not work in the other, and as of writing, there seemingly aren't any such mods available for the latter.
While there are many mods for GTA 5 Legacy that can make it look like Cyberpunk 2077, the following three appear to be the best:
- GrandCyberPunk by OlegTemple
- Quadra V-Tech 2077 by Potato-Mods
- Cyberpunk Theme (Intro + Music) by Zyle
You will also need to install ScripthookV and OpenIV. They are essential tools for making not only this mod, but several other Grand Theft Auto 5 mods work.
Check out: Grand Theft Auto 5 modding guide
Additionally, go to the game's installation location on your PC, create a new folder named "mods", and copy the "Update" folder from the installation location into it.
GrandCyberPunk is a GTA 5 map mod, and installing it will make Los Santos' districts like Downtown, Legion Square, Textile City, and Mission Row look like Night City from Cyberpunk 2077.
Read more: How to play the alien bunker content in GTA 5 that Rockstar left behind
It especially looks impressive at night with all the lights from the signs and advertisement boards turned on. Some might find this mod alone to be enough, but the other two can help make the overall experience even better.
The Quadra V-Tech 2077 mod will add the popular Cyberpunk 2077 car to the Rockstar Games title. So, along with the city, you will have a fitting ride to cruise around in it as well.
Cyberpunk Theme (Intro + Music) replaces Grand Theft Auto 5's standard introduction video with a Cyberpunk 2077 video. The combination of all these mods should make it seem like the Rockstar title is set in Cyberpunk 2077's world.
