6 reasons why GTA 4's PS4 port is possible

Many in the Grand Theft Auto community are expecting a PS4 port for GTA 4 in the near future. While Rockstar Games hasn't made any such statements, insider reports and a recent incident have sparked heavy speculations of this possibly happening. The 2008 title is regarded highly among gamers but is unavailable on modern PlayStation consoles.

Only time will tell whether it comes to PS4 or not, but for those intrigued, this article will take a look at six reasons why Grand Theft Auto 4's port for the platform is possible.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 6 reasons why a GTA 4 PS4 port seems possible

1) An insider report

Tez2's statement about a Grand Theft Auto 4 port for modern consoles (Image via GTAForums)

In May 2025, a reputed Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2, reported that they had heard of a GTA 4 port for modern consoles being in development. The insider stated that the port should have been in the works for a year at that point and might drop later this year (2025).

Tez2 has a great track record regarding leaks and early information, particularly related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. They often reveal things about Grand Theft Auto Online before official announcements, so this report seems to hold water.

2) The Liberty City Preservation Project being taken down

Earlier this year, a Grand Theft Auto 5 mod, called the Liberty City Preservation Project, brought Liberty City to the title. It was not just the GTA 4 map, but also featured traffic, interiors, pedestrians, and lots of other interesting details, which greatly impressed fans.

Not too long afterwards, the mod's creator took it down after reportedly speaking with Rockstar Games. Along with causing widespread disappointment, the news also sparked speculations that this was likely done because of a potential upcoming GTA 4 remaster or port.

3) PS4 reportedly mentioned among platforms on Rockstar's support page

On July 11, 2025, a Redditor claimed to have spotted PS4 among the list of platforms on GTA 4's Rockstar Support page. This likely was a mistake, which appears to have been corrected shortly afterwards.

However, some are wondering if the "mistake" was due to a PS4 port possibly being in the pipeline. It also seems pretty intriguing, keeping Tez2's modern console port report in mind.

4) Red Dead Redemption also got a PS4 port relatively recently

Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption (RDR) back in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360. More than a decade later, in August 2023, the developer ported it over to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

PS5 is the current-gen PlayStation console, but RDR coming to PS4 does leave the door open for the same possibly happening with GTA 4 as well, especially with all the recent incidents.

5) Could be very profitable for Rockstar

An official Grand Theft Auto 4 gameplay screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite releasing in 2008, Grand Theft Auto 4 is still quite popular among gamers. While Grand Theft Auto 5 has made certain improvements over it, there are many things that the 2008 hit did better.

Its unavailability on modern PlayStation consoles bugs those who have played it before, as well as those who want to experience it for the first time. So there is a good opportunity for Rockstar to profit by releasing a PS4 version of the title that also works on PS5, like the RDR port.

6) Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed

Grand Theft Auto 6 delay announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 release date delay to May 26, 2026, caused major disappointment among Grand Theft Auto fans. Originally planned for Fall 2025, it is now nearly a year away.

Nevertheless, Rockstar could delight fans by dropping a GTA 4 PS4 port in that window. It would be a great compensation for the delay, and perhaps could help in generating even more excitement for the series' next entry.

