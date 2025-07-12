Imponte Nightshade in GTA Online: Top speed, where to buy, and more

The Imponte Nightshade in GTA Online is a muscle car that Rockstar Games introduced nearly 10 years ago, yet it continues to remain popular among many players. This two-door vehicle bears a strong resemblance to a 1970s Chevrolet Camaro, particularly the Spectre Performance Camaro. While classic muscle car enthusiasts appreciate its design, others may question its performance and whether it’s worth buying in 2025.

This article shares every important detail about the Nightshade in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the vehicle.

Everything to know about the Imponte Nightshade in GTA Online

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Nightshade on December 15, 2025, with the Executives and Other Criminals DLC update. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to buy the muscle car in 2025:

1) GTA Online Imponte Nightshade’s real-life design

While the Nightshade’s design is primarily inspired by the 1970–1973 Chevrolet Camaro, some of its body components also resemble other classic models, like:

1975–1981 Camaro models – Wraparound rear window

– Wraparound rear window Facelifted 2nd-generation Pontiac GTO (1968–1973) – Main grille, double lighting arrangement, and lower grille

– Main grille, double lighting arrangement, and lower grille 1st-generation Chrysler Cordoba/Jaguar XJ6 Series 1 (1968–1973) – Headlights

– Headlights 1970-1973 Pontiac Firebird – Tail lights and the overall rear fascia

Compared to other muscle cars in GTA Online, the Nightshade is heavily customized and comes with a chin spoiler, wide fenders, and sports wheels.

2) Imponte Nightshade’s top speed and overall performance:

The Nightshade in GTA Online is powered by a five-liter V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to Broughy1322’s tests, the muscle has a top speed of 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:12.489.

Moreover, the vehicle offers remarkably good handling and excellent crash deformation. This allows players to use it in free roam to complete daily tasks and even some missions that don’t require much speed. However, it is not recommended for competitive race events in GTA Online.

3) Imponte Nightshade in GTA Online: Price and where to buy

The Nightshade is usually available for a price of $585,000. Players can buy it from the Legendary Motorsport website.

Rockstar often runs discounts on the muscle car, like in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can currently buy it for as low as $351,000 (till July 16, 2025).

Final verdict

The Imponte Nightshade is worth getting in 2025, especially for players who enjoy driving or collecting classic muscle cars.

