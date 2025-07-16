Could Rockstar be preparing for GTA 6 Online with Social Club now offline?

GTA 6 Online, or whatever the upcoming title's potential multiplayer ends up being called, is highly anticipated by Grand Theft Auto fans. While it is yet to be officially announced, let alone be showcased in any way, Rockstar Games Social Club apparently going offline makes for an interesting scenario. For those unaware, the Social Club was basically an online platform linked with many of the studio's titles.
Given that there are no official statements regarding the matter as of this writing, we cannot be completely sure of what this means for the potential GTA 6 Online. However, we can try and speculate.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Speculating what Rockstar Games Social Club going offline could mean for GTA 6 Online
Earlier today (July 16, 2025), users noticed they were being redirected to the official Rockstar Games website when trying to visit the Social Club web page. As mentioned, the Social Club was an online platform linked with many Rockstar titles, such as GTA Online, allowing players to connect with each other, and check things like statistics, and post media.
It launched all the way back in 2008 with GTA 4, but has suddenly become restricted in many ways. Based on some user reports, it appears that viewing each others' Social Club profiles, as well as uploaded images and videos is not possible at the moment.
The move certainly looks interesting given that GTA 6 is due to release in less than a year, and could feature its own multiplayer mode. This game is very likely the biggest project ever by the studio, and one thing that this apparent Rockstar Social Club shutdown could signal a brand new platform.
Notably, there have been rumors of something named Project ROME, which seems to be a modding engine of sorts, being planned for the sequel. If true, it might lead the way to a new online platform, but that remains to be seen.
However, it is important to note that as of this writing, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed that the Social Club has been shut down. The link to the platform does redirect to the home page of the studio's website instead right now, but this might be due to a revamp in the works before GTA 6 Online gets revealed.
Players had been complaining about the Social Club being outdated of late, so Rockstar could be preparing for its next Grand Theft Auto installment comes by renovating its online platform for a more seamless and streamlined experience, perhaps with some new elements.
Having said that, readers are once again reminded that this is only speculation. Only time will tell exactly what this move means.
