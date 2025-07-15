This GTA 5 Online business tier list can help you pick the right ventures. Rockstar Games has gradually added new businesses since launch, the latest of which was the Money Fronts DLC in June 2025. Most of them require a hefty investment, and while some pay it off quite easily, others can have players grinding for a long time to break even, and then eventually start profiting.

For those interested in setting up their criminal empire across Los Santos and Blaine County, here is a GTA 5 Online business tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5 Online business tier list after Money Fronts DLC

Here is a table featuring all businesses in GTA 5 Online as of this writing, that is, July 15, 2025, in a tier list format:

Tier Business Property cost S Nightclub

Celebrity Solutions Agency

Acid Lab

Auto Shop $1,080,000 - $1,700,000

$2,010,000 - $2,830,000

$750,000 - $1,450,000

$1,670,000 - $1,920,000 A Salvage Yard

Hangar

Bunker

Darnell Bros Garment Factory

McKenzie Field Hangar

Arcade $1,620,000 - $2,690,000

$1,200,000 - $3,250,000

$1,165,000 - $2,375,000

$2,350,000

$1,475,000

$1,235,000 - $2,530,000 B Cocaine Lockup

Meth Lab

Hands On Car Wash

Smoke on the Water

Higgins Helitours

Vehicle Warehouse

Cargo Warehouse $975,000 - $1,852,500

$910,000 - $1,729,000

$1,000,000

$850,000

$900,000

$1,500,000 - $2,850,000

$250,000 - $3,500,000 C Bail Office

Weed Farm

Counterfeit Cash Factory

$1,650,000 - $2,620,000

$715,000 - $1,358,500

$845,000 - $1,605,000 D MC Clubhouse

Document Forgery Office $200,000 - $495,000

$650,000 - $1,235,000

The following sections provide a brief overview of all these businesses and explain why they belong in their respective tier.

GTA 5 Online business tier list - S tier

GTA 5 Online business tier list - The Nightclub interior can be customized by players (Image via Rockstar Games)

1) Nightclub - The Nightclub (along with its Warehouse) is a highly profitable and easy-to-run establishment. The former element runs based on Popularity (increased/maintained by completing Management Missions at regular intervals) to generate passive income up to $50,000 every 48 minutes.

The latter can be utilized to bring in goods from certain other businesses (must be owned by the player) to be sold for an additional profit. Here's the GTA Online Nightclub Guide for a closer look.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency - Though expensive, the Celebrity Solutions Agency, or simply the Agency, pays a million dollars for completing the Data Leaks/VIP Contract, as well as a decent income for completing Security Contracts.

Check out: GTA Online Agency Guide

This business's properties have a sizeable garage too, and an optional Vehicle Workshop can be used to install Imani Tech and Armor Plating onto compatible cars.

3) Acid Lab - The GTA Online Acid Lab is another passive business (one needs to resupply it at regular intervals), but what's interesting is that it is set up inside the Brickade 6x6 truck. Selling a full batch of its product (without any optional upgrades installed) pays a bit over $200,000, and the Sell Missions are extremely solo-friendly.

The Acid Lab can be obtained by completing all the First Dose missions or directly by purchasing an MTL Brickade 6x6. However, the former method is a lot cheaper.

4) Auto Shop - Money can be made from the Auto Shop primarily through Robbery Contracts (each pays around $180,000, except one that pays $300,000). Exotic Exports and Client Jobs are also options for less, but quick and decent cash. All Auto Shop properties also have a garage and a vehicle workshop inside.

All of these aspects contribute to its high position on this GTA 5 Online business tier list.

GTA 5 Online business tier list - A tier

GTA 5 Online business tier list - The Darnell Bros Garment Factory became purchasable in December 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

1) Salvage Yard - The Salvage Yard allows playing three Robberies every week, which can collectively pay close to a million dollars. Sometimes, Rockstar makes one of the three available vehicles from the Robberies claimable for a very small fee.

This business also has a safe that brings in money passively, and those who buy its Tow Truck upgrade can complete towing missions for extra cash. Check this GTA Online Salvage Yard guide for a more detailed explanation.

2) Hangar - The Hangar's Air Freight Cargo business is quite grindy, but it can pay quite well. Just bring in crates and sell them for a profit. Apart from that, it can serve as a storage point for your planes and helicopters, and provide access to the Fort Zancudo military base if bought over there.

3) Bunker - The Bunker is a passive business like the Acid Lab, except it isn't mobile. It can generate a healthy income, but that takes time. Furthermore, players can research upgrades inside their Bunkers and complete Ammu-Nation Contracts to earn $50,000 whenever available.

4) Darnell Bros Garment Factory - The Darnell Bros Garment Factory can be used to play FIB Files, three paying around $150,000 and one around $300,000 every week. It offers a weapons workshop and garage, along with fast travel access to certain spots across Los Santos.

5) McKenzie Field Hangar - Buying the GTA Online McKenzie Field Hangar unlocks the Oscar Guzman Flies Again campaign, which pays $500,000 on Normal, and $750,000 on Hard difficulty. This business features Arms Trafficking missions as well, which pay decently.

6) Arcade - The Arcade is required to play The Diamond Casino Heist, which can pay millions of dollars. If you play solo, though, the heist will be inaccessible, and the business alone won't make too much of an income.

Nevertheless, the Arcade's Master Control Terminal (if bought) makes running many other ventures much easier, which accounts for its position on this GTA 5 Online business tier list.

Check out: GTA Online Arcade Guide

GTA 5 Online business tier list - B tier

GTA 5 Online business tier list - The Hands On Car Wash property has existed since launch, but only became purchasable in June 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

1) The Cocaine Lockup and Meth Lab - Both are part of the MC Businesses group. They function exactly like the Bunker and Acid Lab, which means you must resupply them until enough product is available to be sold.

The payout is good, but they are too grindy, and there are better options in this GTA 5 Online business tier list.

2) Hands On Car Wash, Smoke on the Water, and Higgins Helitours - These three are money laundering fronts, introduced with the Money Fronts DLC, and feature some interesting missions that can pay around $30,000. The GTA Online Hands On Car Wash generates passive income, too, with the amount depending on how many other businesses you own from its list.

Also check: GTA Online Smoke on the Water || GTA Online Higgins Helitours

3) Vehicle and Cargo Warehouses - The Vehicle Warehouse and the Cargo Warehouse are akin to the Hangar. The former requires bringing in vehicles, and the latter, crates, which can then be sold for a profitable amount.

Cargo Warehouses come in three sizes - Large, Medium, and Small. The difference lies in the maximum number of crates that can be stored in them and the price. This dictates how frequently you must complete a Sell Mission, which can impact the experience for some users. Further note that an Executive Office is required to purchase Vehicle and Cargo Warehouses.

A lot of money can be made from these businesses, but they are really grindy.

Read: GTA 5 Online Import Export guide

GTA 5 Online business tier list - C tier

GTA 5 Online business tier list - Here's a look inside the Bail Office (Image via Rockstar Games)

1) Bail Office - The Bail Office features some really fun bounty hunting missions, but the payout is not great. Regular targets can reward up to $40,000, and the Most Wanted target pays a little over $100,000. This GTA Online Bail Office guide provides further details.

2) Weed Farm and Counterfeit Cash Factory - The GTA Online Weed Farm and Cash Factory are more MC Businesses, and they function the same as the ones mentioned earlier. However, their payout is lower, making them not worth the grind if you have better options from this GTA 5 Online business tier list.

Read more: Counterfeit Cash Factory payout

GTA 5 Online business tier list - D tier

GTA 5 Online business tier list - One of the rooms inside an MC Clubhouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

1) MC Clubhouse - The GTA Online MC Clubhouse is mandatory for buying any MC Business, so if you want one, it is unavoidable. You can make money from it via some missions, but they don't pay much. Its bar generates an income too when refilled, but don't expect huge payouts here either.

2) Document Forgery Office - Lastly, the Document Forgery Office is the least profitable of all MC Businesses in GTA 5 Online, and should be avoided. Owning it does reduce the fee of claimable Salvage Yard cars, but it is still not worth getting.

