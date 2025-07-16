GTA 6 trailers spark new "Nightclub Mission" theory involving both Lucia and Jason

Rockstar Games has dropped two GTA 6 trailers so far, teasing various elements from the upcoming release. Fans are eager for more, and further showcases can be expected leading up to the title's launch in May 2026, but there is no telling exactly when they could drop. So, at the moment, many are busy scouring the existing media for any hidden details.

One fan on Reddit even believes to have pieced together a "Nightclub Mission" from the two GTA 6 trailers. Their post presents a theory featuring a sequence of events with Lucia and Jason, the title's protagonists, first hanging out on a yacht and then heading off to a nightclub. Though interesting, readers should take it with a grain of salt, since this is only speculation.

Fan presents a "Nightclub Mission" theory combining events from the two GTA 6 trailers

Redditor u/AidanDawson's "Nightclub Mission" theory begins with Jason and Lucia hanging out on a yacht in the evening. This sequence was seen in GTA 6's second trailer, which Rockstar Games released in May 2025.

The Redditor then speculates that the pair might have headed over to the Nine1Nine nightclub in Vice City. The likely reason behind this part being positioned next in the theory is that it takes place at night, and the protagonists have the same outfits on.

This was shown in the second trailer, with GTA 6's Lucia and Jason dancing at the nightclub in these outfits. So, it's plausible that all these sequences could be part of a single mission.

The final part of this "Nightclub Mission" theory pertains to a shot from the first trailer, in which Lucia can be seen in an open-roof car, once again, in the same outfit as before.

Lucia wearing the same golden outfit in GTA 6 trailers 1 and 2 (Images via Rockstar Games)

Jason isn't visible in this shot, but he might be the one driving. The Redditor theorizes this could be the duo driving away from the nightclub, and that the NPC filming Lucia on his phone in the car ahead may "become relevant to the plot."

The "Nightclub Mission" theory seems interesting, but as stated earlier, it should be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no way to confirm the inclusion of such a mission until the game comes out. The presented sequences do appear to line up, but things can change during development.

