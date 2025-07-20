5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (July 20 to 24, 2025)

Money plays an important role in the lifestyle of Los Santos. That’s why knowing the best ways to earn money in GTA Online is quite important for every player in 2025. While some methods are evergreen, such as running the Nightclub business, others vary with weekly updates. These in-game events enable players to earn more money in a shorter amount of time by completing specific tasks over a few days.

Let’s quickly check five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online till 2:00 am PT, July 24, 2025.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer’s own opinions.

Time Trials are among the 5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week (July 20 to 24, 2025)

1) Helping Mr. Faber

The recent Money Fronts DLC introduced a brand new character: Mr. Faber. He is a banker to several existing criminal organizations and collaborates with the likes of Tony Prince and Martin Madrazo. Not only does Mr. Faber help players set up the Hands On Car Wash business, but he also provides special missions called GTA Online Mr. Faber Work.

This is a series of six missions where players must help Mr. Faber with a variety of things. While these take some time to complete, players will get 2x cash and RP this week. That means one can easily earn up to $250,000, and potentially even more by repeating them.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials are finally back in the limelight thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update. For a limited time, completing regular time trials will give double the cash they normally do. This implies that beating the par time will now reward about $200,000.

Keep in mind that the bonus payout is only applicable to the regular Time Trial event. This week’s Time Trial is Coast to Coast, which starts from the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness and goes all the way to Cape Catfish.

3) Featured adversary mode

Every week in Los Santos, there’s a featured adversary mode that gives 2x cash and RP rewards, and this time it’s the GTA Online Stockpile. This event involves players collecting as many briefcase checkpoints in the sky and returning the briefcases to their team’s field. Players have the freedom to even steal briefcases from each other on occasion, making the event a bit tactical, too.

Till 2:00 am PT, July 24, 2025, up to 16 players can compete in Stockpile at the same time, and earn about $25,000 every match. By repeating the adversary mode, one can farm enough cash to make a living in Los Santos.

4) G’s Cache

A promotional picture of G’s Cache (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another thing that the latest update has brought back into the limelight is the G’s Cache. Like the GTA Online LS Tags, it is a daily collectible that gamers can find in Los Santos every 24 hours. It is essentially a package with some ammo, RP, snacks, and random cash.

While it usually pays $15,000-$22,250, G’s Caches will be rewarding collectors double the money: $30,000-$45,000. If players check the GTA Online G’s Cache locations today, they can find the collectible within minutes, making it one of the best and quickest ways to earn money in GTA Online right now.

5) Priority File

A promotional picture of the latest Priority File (Image via Rockstar Games)

As always, there’s a new Priority File this week: The Brute Force File. Available only for the owner of the GTA Online Garment Factory, it is one of the FIB Files missions that gives double the amount of money than usual.

The objective of The Brute Force File is simple: Find a way to infiltrate the underground storage facility of Fort Zancudo and deliver the vehicle (and its weapon) to a certain location. There’s also an additional $50,000 reward for meeting these conditions:

Read the underground base within 5 minutes

Enter Area A without getting detected

Destroy 5 of the vehicles with the Scarab

All of the listed activities are among the best ways to make money in GTA Online, with the help of which one can get one step closer to becoming a billionaire in Los Santos.

