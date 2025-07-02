The GTA 5 missions list in order has piqued the interest of many, and for good reason. The game is massive, and one could easily get lost trying to complete all available missions for the three protagonists. Thus, knowing the correct order of its missions will not only help players enjoy the story mode in sequence but also play a crucial role in achieving 100% completion of the title.

This article shares the complete GTA 5 missions list in order to help players.

The complete GTA 5 missions list in order (2025)

The total number of missions in the game is 69. Here is the correct order of GTA 5 missions divided into several groups for easier navigation:

1) GTA 5 mission list: Ludendorff, North Yankton

2) GTA 5 missions list in order: Los Santos

3) GTA 5 mission list: Blaine County

4) GTA 5 missions list in order: Los Santos

5) GTA 5 mission list: Blaine County

6) GTA 5 missions list in order: Los Santos

7) GTA 5 mission list: Endings

GTA 5 missions list in order: Side missions

GTA 5 also features several side missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Family Missions

Dr. Friedlander

Chaos

Evil

Negativity

Fucked Up

Abandonment Issues

Lester’s Assassinations

The Hotel Assassination

The Multi Target Assassination

The Vice Assassination

The Bus Assassination

The Construction Assassination

Other missions

Strangers and Freaks

Property Management

Flight School

This is the complete GTA 5 mission list that players can use to achieve 100% completion of the game. It’s recommended to check our GTA 5 100% completion guide too.

