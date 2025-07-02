The GTA 5 missions list in order has piqued the interest of many, and for good reason. The game is massive, and one could easily get lost trying to complete all available missions for the three protagonists. Thus, knowing the correct order of its missions will not only help players enjoy the story mode in sequence but also play a crucial role in achieving 100% completion of the title.
This article shares the complete GTA 5 missions list in order to help players.
The complete GTA 5 missions list in order (2025)
The total number of missions in the game is 69. Here is the correct order of GTA 5 missions divided into several groups for easier navigation:
1) GTA 5 mission list: Ludendorff, North Yankton
2) GTA 5 missions list in order: Los Santos
- Franklin and Lamar
- Repossession
- Complications
- Father/Son
- Marriage Counseling
- Daddy's Little Girl
- Chop
- The Long Stretch
- Friend Request
- Casing the Jewel Store
- Carbine Rifles
- Bugstars Equipment
- BZ Gas Grenades
- The Jewel Store Job
3) GTA 5 mission list: Blaine County
4) GTA 5 missions list in order: Los Santos
- Fame or Shame
- Dead Man Walking
- Three's Company
- By the Book
- Scouting the Port
- Minisub
- Cargobob
- The Merryweather Heist
- Did Somebody Say Yoga?
- Hood Safari
- The Hotel Assassination
- Masks
- Boiler Suits
- Trash Truck
- Tow Truck
- Blitz Play
- I Fought the Law...
- Eye in the Sky
- Mr. Richards
- Caida Libre
- Deep Inside
5) GTA 5 mission list: Blaine County
6) GTA 5 missions list in order: Los Santos
- Hang Ten
- Surveying the Score
- Bury the Hatchet
- Pack Man
- Fresh Meat
- Cleaning out the Bureau
- Architect's Plans
- Fire Truck
- Reuniting the Family
- The Bureau Raid
- The Wrap Up
- Lamar Down
- The Ballad of Rocco
- Legal Trouble
- Meltdown
- Planning the Big Score
- Stingers
- Gauntlet
- Driller
- Sidetracked
- The Big Score
7) GTA 5 mission list: Endings
- Something Sensible
- The Time's Come
- The Third Way
GTA 5 missions list in order: Side missions
Family Missions
- Chaos
- Evil
- Negativity
- Fucked Up
- Abandonment Issues
- The Hotel Assassination
- The Multi Target Assassination
- The Vice Assassination
- The Bus Assassination
- The Construction Assassination
Other missions
- Strangers and Freaks
- Property Management
- Flight School
This is the complete GTA 5 mission list that players can use to achieve 100% completion of the game. It’s recommended to check our GTA 5 100% completion guide too.