All 15 G's Cache locations in GTA Online

G's Cache is a new daily collectible in GTA Online that grants players a fair amount of money, RP, ammo, and snacks. Some event weeks (like the one that started on February 16, 2023) also offer gamers rewards for obtaining a certain number of this fresh inclusion. Hence, one might wish to know all 15 spawn locations of this daily collectible.

It is worth mentioning that every spot shown on the map below will represent a general area of where G's Cache might be. Moreover, each of the 15 locations will have five potential spots that can house the collectible.

Where to find G's Caches in GTA Online

A map that shows off the 15 general locations for this collectible (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The above map shows all 15 possible locations where G's Cache might spawn in GTA Online. As readers can see, these areas are scattered all over the map. One should use a flying vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II to search for this daily collectible.

The following images will offer a more in-depth look at the five potential spawns for G's Cache within each location.

Potential spawns

Do you see the Xs? (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

GTAWeb's interactive map shows all five possible spots where this daily collectible can be within each of the 15 possible locations. They're marked with a purple "X." The above image shows where players can find each of them in the map's northernmost part.

Note: Each purple X represents only one potential spawn for this daily collectible.

Two more areas that might be relevant to you (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

As long as GTA Online players know where to look, they should have no issue finding this daily collectible, especially with the assistance of handy maps by their side.

More spots for you to see (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There are just two more sections of the map to feature in more depth.

More potential spawns (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The final potential location (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

You just need to search every spot inside the 15 possible locations to find G's Cache. The exact area will be random each day. If you get 500 meters near this collectible, then you should see a purple question mark icon appear on your GTA Online map.

Once you get near it, the minimap will showcase a white circle. The daily collectible will be in that area. This article has already highlighted the potential spawns inside this circle with purple Xs shown in the collection of images above.

The item you're looking for is a box. To collect this object, go near it and press the button related to the prompt you see on the top left corner of your screen.

G's Cache rewards in GTA Online

An example of some rewards (Image via GTA Wiki)

The exact rewards will vary from one player to another. This means you might get a variable amount of:

Money

Ammo

Snacks

For example, you could get $18K or $27K from this daily collectible. The rewards are relatively minimal, but finding this item can be beneficial if the player happens to be in its area or needs to collect it for an event week.

Poll : Do you think this daily collectible should give you more rewards? Yes No 0 votes