GTA 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official info

Details about GTA 6 can be found through various sources and channels. While Rockstar Games has provided some official information, there are also leaks, rumors, and indirect hints that are keeping the Grand Theft Auto community engaged until the studio releases more details about the upcoming title. However, not all of this can be trusted.This article lists five major features and details about Grand Theft Auto 6 that are backed by leaks, hints, or official information.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.5 major GTA 6 features derived from the leaks, hints, and official details1) A new multiplayer modeGrand Theft Auto Online could get a sequel in the future (Image via Rockstar Games)While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the successor to GTA 5 Online, during the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022, there was a short clip that showed a new multiplayer mode under development. This could possibly be the Grand Theft Auto 6 multiplayer version.Considering the success of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, we expect the developer to continue multiplayer services in the future. However, only time will tell when Rockstar Games decides to announce this feature.Also read: How much will GTA 6 likely cost? Possibilities explored2) 60 FPS gameplay could be possibleAfter seeing the visuals of the upcoming installation, the Grand Theft Auto community remains doubtful about the game’s framerate. However, a leaker recently stated that GTA 6 could run at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. They disclosed various details about the title's ongoing development, including a potential GTA 6 and PlayStation marketing deal.If the leaked details are true, PlayStation 5 Pro users could experience the forthcoming game at a smoother framerate. However, this possibility should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being.Also read: Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?3) References to Michael De SantaRockstar Games seemingly included two Easter eggs referring to Michael De Santa in GTA 6. The first one can be spotted outside Jason Duval’s house, where the parked boat looks very similar to Michael’s stolen boat from Grand Theft Auto 5. The second is available at the official website for the title, as seen in the clip where Jason pulls out a gun.On the shelf behind him, you can see a DVD box that has a cover similar to the Meltdown movie. Michael De Santa was the associate producer of it in the 2013 title. While details are vague at the moment, we should be able to see it after the game’s release.Also read: What might justify the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 budget of $2 billion?4) New set of charactersBoth trailers of the upcoming title introduced us to a new set of characters, which include:Lucia CaminosJason DuvalBoobie IkeBrian HederLori HederCal HemptonDre’Quan PriestRaul BautistaBae-LuxeRoxyPhilStefanieThese characters are expected to provide new missions and side jobs to Jason and Lucia after the game's release.Also read: Will pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation Store open this month?5) Extra activitiesThere are a handful of activities in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)Additional activities are a major part of Grand Theft Auto titles, and Rockstar Games has hinted at a handful of them in GTA 6 trailers and screenshots. Both protagonists and NPCs were seen engaging in various activities that might not necessarily be a part of the main storyline. These include:BodybuildingBasketball playingPoolUnderground FightsFishingUnderwater explorationMinigolfHuntingOff-road races and stuntsKayakingWhile there could be more activities in the final version, we expect the ones listed above to be available for both the new protagonists.Also check out:What Grand Theft Auto 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 gamesGrand Theft Auto 6 trailers spark new &quot;Nightclub Mission&quot; theory involving both Lucia and JasonGrand Theft Auto 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in worksGrand Theft Auto 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?