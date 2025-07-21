  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official info

GTA 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official info

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 21, 2025 07:17 GMT
GTA 6
We explore five notable features in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Details about GTA 6 can be found through various sources and channels. While Rockstar Games has provided some official information, there are also leaks, rumors, and indirect hints that are keeping the Grand Theft Auto community engaged until the studio releases more details about the upcoming title. However, not all of this can be trusted.

Ad

This article lists five major features and details about Grand Theft Auto 6 that are backed by leaks, hints, or official information.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 major GTA 6 features derived from the leaks, hints, and official details

1) A new multiplayer mode

Grand Theft Auto Online could get a sequel in the future (Image via Rockstar Games)
Grand Theft Auto Online could get a sequel in the future (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the successor to GTA 5 Online, during the GTA 6 leaks of September 2022, there was a short clip that showed a new multiplayer mode under development. This could possibly be the Grand Theft Auto 6 multiplayer version.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Considering the success of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, we expect the developer to continue multiplayer services in the future. However, only time will tell when Rockstar Games decides to announce this feature.

Also read: How much will GTA 6 likely cost? Possibilities explored

2) 60 FPS gameplay could be possible

Ad

After seeing the visuals of the upcoming installation, the Grand Theft Auto community remains doubtful about the game’s framerate. However, a leaker recently stated that GTA 6 could run at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. They disclosed various details about the title's ongoing development, including a potential GTA 6 and PlayStation marketing deal.

If the leaked details are true, PlayStation 5 Pro users could experience the forthcoming game at a smoother framerate. However, this possibility should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Ad

Also read: Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?

3) References to Michael De Santa

Ad

Rockstar Games seemingly included two Easter eggs referring to Michael De Santa in GTA 6. The first one can be spotted outside Jason Duval’s house, where the parked boat looks very similar to Michael’s stolen boat from Grand Theft Auto 5. The second is available at the official website for the title, as seen in the clip where Jason pulls out a gun.

On the shelf behind him, you can see a DVD box that has a cover similar to the Meltdown movie. Michael De Santa was the associate producer of it in the 2013 title. While details are vague at the moment, we should be able to see it after the game’s release.

Ad

Also read: What might justify the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 budget of $2 billion?

4) New set of characters

youtube-cover
Ad

Both trailers of the upcoming title introduced us to a new set of characters, which include:

  • Lucia Caminos
  • Jason Duval
  • Boobie Ike
  • Brian Heder
  • Lori Heder
  • Cal Hempton
  • Dre’Quan Priest
  • Raul Bautista
  • Bae-Luxe
  • Roxy
  • Phil
  • Stefanie

These characters are expected to provide new missions and side jobs to Jason and Lucia after the game's release.

Also read: Will pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation Store open this month?

5) Extra activities

There are a handful of activities in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
There are a handful of activities in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additional activities are a major part of Grand Theft Auto titles, and Rockstar Games has hinted at a handful of them in GTA 6 trailers and screenshots. Both protagonists and NPCs were seen engaging in various activities that might not necessarily be a part of the main storyline. These include:

Ad
  • Bodybuilding
  • Basketball playing
  • Pool
  • Underground Fights
  • Fishing
  • Underwater exploration
  • Minigolf
  • Hunting
  • Off-road races and stunts
  • Kayaking

While there could be more activities in the final version, we expect the ones listed above to be available for both the new protagonists.

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications