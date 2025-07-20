How much will GTA 6 likely cost? Possibilities explored

&quot;How much will GTA 6 likely cost?&quot; is one of the biggest questions that gamers have about the upcoming Rockstar Games title. The studio has revealed quite a few things about it through trailers and screenshots, as well as its release date of May 26, 2026, but no official details about its price have been shared. Nevertheless, discussions on GTA 6's potential pricing are quite common online.It goes without saying that a definitive answer to &quot;How much will GTA 6 likely cost?&quot; cannot be provided at this moment. However, we can speculate about the possible price range, taking current industry norms and some other information into account.Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.How much will GTA 6 likely cost? Speculating its possible priceHow much will GTA 6 likely cost with the game looking this good? (Image via Rockstar Games)The pricing norms in the gaming industry point to the $70 mark for premium AAA titles as of this writing. Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are some relatively recent AAA titles, and they are all priced $69.99.Based on this trend, one could assume the GTA 6 price to likely be the same. That said, many feel that since it is one of the biggest video games ever, it might cost more, possibly between $80 and $100. While the latter would be a bit too much for the base version, the former is more believable (if it has to go past the current industry pricing norms, that is).Interestingly, analysts at a gaming venture capital firm called Konvoy have recently predicted that the title could cost $80.It is also worth noting that GTA 6's budget is rumored to be over a billion dollars. If that is truly the case, Rockstar Games might want to sell it at a relatively higher price to recoup the investment.Check out: How much did it cost to make GTA 6?Although the title is expected to record huge sales figures at launch, taking all the excitement and anticipation into account, setting the price too high, like $100, could make it inaccessible to a section of the gaming community. Somewhere around $80 sounds more believable in that sense. Even Nintendo Switch 2's Mario Kart World, which released in June this year, has been priced at $79.99.How much will GTA 6 likely cost compared to Mario Kart World? (Image via Nintendo)Also check: Will GTA 6 be on PS4?So, while we do not have a definitive answer to &quot;How much will GTA 6 likely cost?&quot; thanks to the lack of an official announcement from Rockstar, a price point between $70 and $80 seems possible at the moment.Check out more related content:Will pre-orders of GTA 6 on PlayStation Store open this month?What might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion?GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 ProGTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in worksGTA 6 x PlayStation marketing deal: Everything rumored so farGTA 6 on PS5 Pro: What fans are hoping forShould DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games