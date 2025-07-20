  • home icon
How much will GTA 6 likely cost? Possibilities explored

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:36 GMT
how much will gta&nbsp;6&nbsp;cost
This article speculates on GTA 6's potential cost (Image via Rockstar Games)

"How much will GTA 6 likely cost?" is one of the biggest questions that gamers have about the upcoming Rockstar Games title. The studio has revealed quite a few things about it through trailers and screenshots, as well as its release date of May 26, 2026, but no official details about its price have been shared. Nevertheless, discussions on GTA 6's potential pricing are quite common online.

It goes without saying that a definitive answer to "How much will GTA 6 likely cost?" cannot be provided at this moment. However, we can speculate about the possible price range, taking current industry norms and some other information into account.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

How much will GTA 6 likely cost? Speculating its possible price

How much will GTA 6 likely cost with the game looking this good? (Image via Rockstar Games)
How much will GTA 6 likely cost with the game looking this good? (Image via Rockstar Games)

The pricing norms in the gaming industry point to the $70 mark for premium AAA titles as of this writing. Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are some relatively recent AAA titles, and they are all priced $69.99.

Based on this trend, one could assume the GTA 6 price to likely be the same. That said, many feel that since it is one of the biggest video games ever, it might cost more, possibly between $80 and $100. While the latter would be a bit too much for the base version, the former is more believable (if it has to go past the current industry pricing norms, that is).

Interestingly, analysts at a gaming venture capital firm called Konvoy have recently predicted that the title could cost $80.

It is also worth noting that GTA 6's budget is rumored to be over a billion dollars. If that is truly the case, Rockstar Games might want to sell it at a relatively higher price to recoup the investment.

Although the title is expected to record huge sales figures at launch, taking all the excitement and anticipation into account, setting the price too high, like $100, could make it inaccessible to a section of the gaming community. Somewhere around $80 sounds more believable in that sense. Even Nintendo Switch 2's Mario Kart World, which released in June this year, has been priced at $79.99.

How much will GTA 6 likely cost compared to Mario Kart World? (Image via Nintendo)
How much will GTA 6 likely cost compared to Mario Kart World? (Image via Nintendo)

So, while we do not have a definitive answer to "How much will GTA 6 likely cost?" thanks to the lack of an official announcement from Rockstar, a price point between $70 and $80 seems possible at the moment.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

