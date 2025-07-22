  • home icon
Scrapped GTA 5 DLC had Princess Robot Bubblegum NPC, claims leaker

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 22, 2025 08:59 GMT
Princess Robot Bubblegum was reportedly a part of the Agent Trevor GTA 5 DLC (Images via Rockstar Games)
A scrapped GTA 5 DLCs was reportedly supposed to have an NPC cosplaying Princess Robot Bubblegum. According to a leaker named affmal (X/@affmalyt), Rockstar Games included it in the Agent Trevor DLC, which was never released for the story mode of the 2013 title.

However, the studio continues to feature Princess Robot Bubblegum in various places. Read on to know more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herei with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaker finds Princess Robot Bubblegum’s new model in scrapped GTA 5 DLC

According to the leak, the scrapped Agent Trevor GTA 5 DLC was supposed to include a physical form of Princess Robot Bubblegum. An NPC was supposed to cosplay her during a cutscene. The leaker shared a screenshot of the game files where Princess Robot Bubblegum was mentioned

However, Rockstar Games not only scrapped the GTA 5 DLC but also hasn’t added the NPC model to date.

youtube-cover
Princess Robot Bubblegum is one of the most popular fictional characters from the Grand Theft Auto series, who has appeared (or been mentioned) in the following titles:

  • Grand Theft Auto 4
  • GTA Chinatown Wars
  • Grand Theft Auto 5
  • GTA 5 Online

However, all her appearances are either through posters, stickers, or in-game video content. Princess Robot Bubblegum is an imaginary character in the fictional world of the series. If Rockstar Games had released the Agent Trevor GTA 5 DLC, it would’ve been her first physical appearance.

youtube-cover
Nonetheless, Princess Robot Bubblegum is present in both GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto 5 Online as a notable fictional character. You can watch one episode of her show on princessrobotbubblegum.com and the CNT channel.

Moreover, you can find a Princess Robot Bubblegum mask in the Vespucci Movie Masks store in GTA 5 Online. If you are a hardcore fan of the character, you can install her liveries on various vehicles in the multiplayer game. Some of them include

  • Karin Sultan RS
  • Volatol
  • Declasse Scramjet
  • Mammoth F-160 Raiju
  • Grotti Turismo Omaggio
  • Canis Terminus

It is worth noting that the cancelled GTA 5 DLC included a rare weapon from GTA Vice City as well. However, none of the recently discovered details have been added to the game to date.

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Edited by Angad Sharma
