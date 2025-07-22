Scrapped GTA 5 DLC had Princess Robot Bubblegum NPC, claims leaker

A scrapped GTA 5 DLCs was reportedly supposed to have an NPC cosplaying Princess Robot Bubblegum. According to a leaker named affmal (X/@affmalyt), Rockstar Games included it in the Agent Trevor DLC, which was never released for the story mode of the 2013 title.However, the studio continues to feature Princess Robot Bubblegum in various places. Read on to know more.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herei with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.Leaker finds Princess Robot Bubblegum’s new model in scrapped GTA 5 DLCAccording to the leak, the scrapped Agent Trevor GTA 5 DLC was supposed to include a physical form of Princess Robot Bubblegum. An NPC was supposed to cosplay her during a cutscene. The leaker shared a screenshot of the game files where Princess Robot Bubblegum was mentionedHowever, Rockstar Games not only scrapped the GTA 5 DLC but also hasn’t added the NPC model to date.Also read: 5 Easter eggs in GTA 3 Definitive Edition you probably missedPrincess Robot Bubblegum is one of the most popular fictional characters from the Grand Theft Auto series, who has appeared (or been mentioned) in the following titles:Grand Theft Auto 4GTA Chinatown WarsGrand Theft Auto 5GTA 5 OnlineHowever, all her appearances are either through posters, stickers, or in-game video content. Princess Robot Bubblegum is an imaginary character in the fictional world of the series. If Rockstar Games had released the Agent Trevor GTA 5 DLC, it would’ve been her first physical appearance.Also read: Could GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on base PS5? Possibilities exploredNonetheless, Princess Robot Bubblegum is present in both GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto 5 Online as a notable fictional character. You can watch one episode of her show on princessrobotbubblegum.com and the CNT channel.Moreover, you can find a Princess Robot Bubblegum mask in the Vespucci Movie Masks store in GTA 5 Online. If you are a hardcore fan of the character, you can install her liveries on various vehicles in the multiplayer game. Some of them includeKarin Sultan RSVolatolDeclasse ScramjetMammoth F-160 RaijuGrotti Turismo OmaggioCanis TerminusIt is worth noting that the cancelled GTA 5 DLC included a rare weapon from GTA Vice City as well. However, none of the recently discovered details have been added to the game to date.Also check out:10 Easter eggs in GTA 5 story mode: UFOs, Max Payne 3, and moreHow to claim Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online weekly update? (July 18 to August 13)5 reasons to own Hydra in GTA Online