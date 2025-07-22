  • home icon
  Could GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on base PS5? Possibilities explored

Could GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on base PS5? Possibilities explored

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 22, 2025 07:52 GMT
GTA 6
The GTA 6 gameplay might not offer 60 FPS on the base PS5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The possible FPS at which GTA 6 will run on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is currently one of the most-discussed topics in the Grand Theft Auto community. Obviously, everyone wants a high framerate, but various sources have indicated different results. The title will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the former might only run it at 30 FPS.

In fact, both Rockstar Games and industry experts have hinted at 30 FPS, instead of 60 on the PS5.

Note: This article is based on reports from gaming industry experts.

GTA 6 might not offer a 60 FPS gameplay on the base PS5

youtube-cover
Renowned analyst Digital Foundry analyzed the GTA 6 trailer 2 after its release and stated that a 60 FPS performance mode may not be an option. The title will likely be graphics-heavy and include advanced visual settings such as RTGI and ray-traced reflections.

These features might not allow Grand Theft Auto 6 to run at 60 FPS on the base PlayStation 5. According to Digital Foundry, removing these features would also change how to gameplay looks.

Also read: GTA 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official info

youtube-cover
Rockstar also indirectly hinted at 30 FPS gameplay, rather than a smoother 60 FPS. The first thing you should note is that the second trailer was captured on a regular PS5. The developer officially mentioned it, and the visual effects were created on that console.

However, the YouTube video does not have a 60 FPS option in quality settings. Even though it has 1440p and 2160p (4K) resolution options, they do not have higher framerates. If we consider these two things together, the PS5 might be able to run Grand Theft Auto 6 only at 30 FPS.

While we don’t know how Rockstar Games captured the first trailer, you should note that the YouTube video runs at 30 FPS.

Also read: GTA 6 on PS5 Pro: What fans are hoping for

According to a leaker’s recent report, the PS5 Pro is able to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS. They stated that Rockstar Games has been optimizing the title to run at 60 FPS on the Pro with various graphical settings.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is slightly more powerful than the base version, and it could possibly generate higher framerates with the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. They further mentioned that only the latest version of the console is currently generating 60 FPS in Grand Theft Auto 6, and it could change in the future.

While Rockstar Games has yet to verify these claims, we can expect 30 FPS gameplay on the base PS5 and 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. GTA 6 is also rumored to have a marketing deal with PlayStation. So, we should get more gameplay details soon.

Mridul Dutta

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
