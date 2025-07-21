GTA 6 might actually need the PS5 Pro to achieve 60 FPS

If you wish to play GTA 6 at higher framerates, you should consider getting the PS5 Pro. While Rockstar Games will release the title on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2026, the PS5 Pro seems to be the best platform to play it, thanks to its technical advancements.Also, according to a recent leak, 60 FPS could be achieved in Grand Theft Auto 6, but one will need the pro version of the latest PlayStation console. More details are provided below.Note: This article is based on recent leaks and also reflects the writer’s opinions.PS5 Pro is rumored to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS for the time beingAs per a new leak, the GTA 6 gameplay on the PS5 Pro is running at 60 FPS. While Rockstar Games has been developing the title following its release delay, leaker Detective Seeds (X/@DetectiveSeeds) said it is optimizing the gameplay using multiple graphical settings.The user also stated the following:“As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release.”As of this writing, we have yet to witness what the GTA 6 gameplay at 60 FPS looks and feels like. Both official trailers on YouTube run at 30 FPS, and the second one was captured on a regular PlayStation 5.If the leaked information is true, and you care about FPS output, then you might need a PlayStation 5 Pro to play the game at higher framerates.It is worth noting that the PlayStation 5 Pro is slightly more powerful than the base PlayStation 5. Sony made notable changes to the GPU and also added the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) technology that improves the visual quality and frame rate. This could be why GTA 6 is targeting 60 FPS on the PlayStation 5 Pro.Rockstar Games is also rumored to be working on GTA 6 PlayStation 5 bundles. If you do not own any consoles yet and are planning to buy one before the upcoming release, we recommend getting the PlayStation 5 Pro.GTA 6 is seemingly a graphics-intensive title with high-quality visuals, realistic physics, ray tracing, global illumination, and other advanced features. Therefore, if you want to experience it at its full potential without compromising on anything, getting a PS5 Pro is the wiser choice.That said, it is best to wait a few more months before getting a new console. While the aforementioned information is intriguing, they remain officially unconfirmed at the moment.Also check out:Grand Theft Auto 6: 5 big features backed by leaks, hints, or official infoGrand Theft Auto 6 trailers spark new &quot;Nightclub Mission&quot; theory involving both Lucia and JasonGrand Theft Auto 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?