GTA 6 might actually need the PS5 Pro to achieve 60 FPS

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:24 GMT
Playing GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro is a better choice (Images via Sony, Rockstar Games)
Playing GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro should offer an improved experience (Images via Sony, Rockstar Games)

If you wish to play GTA 6 at higher framerates, you should consider getting the PS5 Pro. While Rockstar Games will release the title on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2026, the PS5 Pro seems to be the best platform to play it, thanks to its technical advancements.

Also, according to a recent leak, 60 FPS could be achieved in Grand Theft Auto 6, but one will need the pro version of the latest PlayStation console. More details are provided below.

Note: This article is based on recent leaks and also reflects the writer’s opinions.

PS5 Pro is rumored to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS for the time being

As per a new leak, the GTA 6 gameplay on the PS5 Pro is running at 60 FPS. While Rockstar Games has been developing the title following its release delay, leaker Detective Seeds (X/@DetectiveSeeds) said it is optimizing the gameplay using multiple graphical settings.

The user also stated the following:

“As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release.”
As of this writing, we have yet to witness what the GTA 6 gameplay at 60 FPS looks and feels like. Both official trailers on YouTube run at 30 FPS, and the second one was captured on a regular PlayStation 5.

If the leaked information is true, and you care about FPS output, then you might need a PlayStation 5 Pro to play the game at higher framerates.

It is worth noting that the PlayStation 5 Pro is slightly more powerful than the base PlayStation 5. Sony made notable changes to the GPU and also added the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) technology that improves the visual quality and frame rate. This could be why GTA 6 is targeting 60 FPS on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Rockstar Games is also rumored to be working on GTA 6 PlayStation 5 bundles. If you do not own any consoles yet and are planning to buy one before the upcoming release, we recommend getting the PlayStation 5 Pro.

GTA 6 is seemingly a graphics-intensive title with high-quality visuals, realistic physics, ray tracing, global illumination, and other advanced features. Therefore, if you want to experience it at its full potential without compromising on anything, getting a PS5 Pro is the wiser choice.

That said, it is best to wait a few more months before getting a new console. While the aforementioned information is intriguing, they remain officially unconfirmed at the moment.

Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

