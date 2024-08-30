5 reasons to own a Nagasaki Shotaro in GTA Online

The Nagasaki Shotaro in GTA Online is a unique motorcycle that you can buy for your in-game character. It's one of the most expensive vehicles in its category, but the price is well worth it. If you're into futuristic vehicles that are clearly added to the game as a throwback to pop culture, you'll love the Shotaro.

There are several other factors that will make you fall in love with this vehicle. For instance, it has exceptional handling and a top speed that justifies its price. It has a unique glow-in-the-dark effect that no other vehicle can boast of. There's even a discount on this futuristic motorbike this week.

In light of that, we've listed all the reasons that justify buying a Shotaro in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why you should buy the Nagasaki Shotaro in GTA Online

1) Tron motorbike

The Shotaro is essentially the Tron Light Cycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Shotaro in GTA Online is basically Rockstar Games's take on the Light Cycle from the Tron movie franchise. In fact, the design resembles the 5th generation model seen in Tron: Legacy (2010). It's also somewhat inspired by the Lotus C-01, a concept motorbike created by Kodewa in 2014. Interestingly, both the Light Cycle and the Lotus C-01 were the brainchildren of the same designer, Daniel Simon.

Meanwhile, the name of the vehicle is a reference to Shotaro Kaneda, the protagonist from the popular cyberpunk manga and anime movie Akira. His motorcycle in Akira is somewhat similar in appearance, although it's bulkier and more angular.

2) Glow-in-the-dark effect

The glow-in-the-dark effect is what sets it apart (Image via Rockstar Games)

The glow-in-the-dark effect of the Nagasaki Shotaro in GTA Online is an obvious reference to the Light Cycle from Tron. The vehicle is prominently featured in the Deadline Adversary Mode, where it even has light trails. These light trails are used to eliminate your opponents in this game mode, but they're not available in the purchasable variant.

That said, if you want to look the part, you can buy a Deadline biker outfit that also comes equipped with the neon glow.

3) Exceptional handling

This motorbike is quite fast thanks to its handling (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Shotaro has a top speed of 123.75 mph, as measured by YouTuber Broughy1322. However, this isn't what lets it take its spot in the list of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online. The Shotaro has exceptional handling, and while the speed isn't the best, it's also not underwhelming.

As a result, the vehicle has a lap time of just 0:57.490, which was again, tested by Broughy1322. This places it just behind the Western Powersurge on the list of the fastest motorcycles without a boost.

4) Perfect for races

Deadline already features racing in Shotaros (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Shotaro is the perfect vehicle for racing in GTA Online. Before the release of the Powersurge, it used to be the best choice, but it's still quite relevant. Thanks to its exceptional handling and steering response, you can take on the twistiest circuits with relative ease. This may even seem weird considering the shape of the vehicle.

The Shotaro is quite long, possibly longer than any other motorcycle in the game. It's also quite easy to just travel across the map with this vehicle.

5) It's on discount right now

You can look the part with matching rider outfits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has come with a 30% discount on the Nagasaki Shotaro. While it can usually be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a whopping $2,225,000, you can get it just for $1,557,500 right now. This only applies until the weekly event lasts, which is until September 4, 2024.

In the meantime, you can also play Deadline Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses and try out the Shotaro in all its might, complete with light trails.

