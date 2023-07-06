Why Agency is the best investment in GTA Online after the latest update?

The Agency is a great business to own in GTA Online at any time of the year. However, the latest weekly update makes it even better. From July 6 to July 12, 2023, players can purchase this property and its upgrades at 40% off. That alone is a terrific investment, but that's not all. Security Contracts are also awarding 2x cash and RP this week.

Those jobs pay well while also having the incentive of gradually boosting the Agency's passive income. There isn't much else going on this week, so having this property get bonuses is arguably the best thing of note from the recent update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How this week's update in GTA Online affects the Agency

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



LSA Operations, Project Overthrow Missions, and Security Contracts are all inflated sources of income paying out Double Rewards this week: There’s money to be made running mercenary and security ops across GTA Online…LSA Operations, Project Overthrow Missions, and Security Contracts are all inflated sources of income paying out Double Rewards this week: rsg.ms/e172536 There’s money to be made running mercenary and security ops across GTA Online…LSA Operations, Project Overthrow Missions, and Security Contracts are all inflated sources of income paying out Double Rewards this week: rsg.ms/e172536 https://t.co/OtjTfep8Bz

Rockstar Games has announced that this property will be 40% off this week. Players who do not own an Agency may wish to consider purchasing one while its discount is active.

That means the following properties will have their prices adjusted as shown below:

Little Seoul: $2,010,000 → $1,206,000

$2,010,000 → $1,206,000 Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000 → $1,287,000

$2,145,000 → $1,287,000 Rockford Hills: $2,415,000 → $1,449,000

$2,415,000 → $1,449,000 Hawick: $2,830,000 → $1,698,000

Saving anywhere from $804,000 to $1,132,000 is a fantastic deal.

Now let's look at why GTA Online players should purchase this property. After all, some new players might have gotten GTA 5 on Game Pass recently.

Why the Agency is worth owning in GTA Online

Security Contracts are buffed for this week'supdate (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the unique aspects of this property that aren't available in most other businesses:

Armory: You can purchase most guns here.

You can purchase most guns here. Vehicle Workshop: This is where you can install most Imani Tech upgrades.

This is where you can install most Imani Tech upgrades. Security Contracts: Missions that give you money and can boost your Passive Income.

Missions that give you money and can boost your Passive Income. Passive Income: You can earn up to $20,000 per in-game day via the safe in your office.

You can earn up to $20,000 per in-game day via the safe in your office. Payphone Hits: Lucrative Freemode jobs accessible via certain payphones.

Lucrative Freemode jobs accessible via certain payphones. VIP Contracts: Main storyline missions that can pay $1 million upon completion.

Remember, the only other thing this weekly update affects regarding this business is the double cash and RP for Security Contracts.

You can either do these jobs by visiting your Agency office's computer or by letting Franklin give you one via phone. Make sure to Register as a Boss beforehand via the Interaction Menu.

Security Contracts can pay between $62,000 and $140,000 due to this week's update. Completing one adds $100 to the daily Passive Income. That means GTA Online players must complete 200 Security Contracts to max out the Passive Income at $20,000 per in-game day.

That's the second-best Passive Income in GTA Online, and it doesn't require any upkeep once a player reaches the $20,000 cap.

Agency Upgrades are also 40% off

A Vehicle Workshop that players may wish to get (Image via Rockstar Games)

Important modifications that are now cheaper this week due to the latest update include the following:

Armory: $720,000 → $432,000

$720,000 → $432,000 Vehicle Workshop: $800,000 → $480,000

Of the two, the Vehicle Workshop is the more important purchase since it allows a few vehicles to be equipped with Imani Tech modifications, which is otherwise impossible in other car mod shops. The Armory is essentially a convenient Ammu-Nation for players who happen to be in the area.

Filler upgrades like aesthetic changes are also available for wealthy GTA Online players who don't mind spending a bit of cash to make their property look prettier.

Gamers can save money in the long term by buying everything they need from this property before next week's update rather than buying the same content outside of the current 40% discounts.

Poll : 0 votes