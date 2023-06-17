Which is the fastest Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online? (San Andreas Mercenaries)

GTA Online's fastest Imani Tech vehicle is also coincidentally the quickest car overall, as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. For those who don't recognize the car in the above photo, it is the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. It can be equipped with either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit, depending on which feature the player wants more.

It is worth noting that the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest Imani Tech vehicle on all platforms. However, its HSW version is only present in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game variants. The top speed of this car (168.5 mph) is so insanely high that it's unlikely to be beaten any time soon.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Base model maximum top speed: 132 mph

HSW maximum top speed: 168.5 mph

Players on this game's PS4, Xbox One, or PC ports should know that the previous record holder for GTA Online's fastest Imani Tech vehicle was the Bravado Buffalo STX. That car went up to 126.5 mph, which is noticeably less than the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's 132 mph.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players previously used the HSW Pegassi Weaponized Ignus as the fastest option, as it had a top speed of 146.25 mph. However, it is worth noting that this automobile couldn't offer a Remote Control Unit. Regardless of the technicalities, it's still much slower than the HSW Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's top speed of 168.5 mph.

How to get the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online?

The promotional image for this new car in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody interested in the fastest Imani Tech vehicle as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000. It has no Trade Price. That said, GTA+ subscribers can get it for 20% off (changing the cost to $1,904,000) at The Vinewood Car Club from June 13 to July 19, 2023.

Players can equip Imani Tech modifications on it in the Agency Vehicle Workshop. Doing so won't negatively affect its top speed. Although more vehicles will be drip-fed later in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, only the Penaud La Coureuse has HSW and Imani Tech modifications.

Thus, only the Penaud La Coureuse could be potentially quicker than the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, but a record of 168.5 mph would be quite the feat to beat.

Other notes on the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online

Another look at this car introduced in the San Andreas Mercenaires update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Regardless of the platform players use, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's performance is phenomenal. Its top speed heavily powercrept the previous record holders, so much so that its HSW version is the fastest car in this game and one of the quickest vehicles overall.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was released at the San Andreas Mercenaries update's launch. Unless Rockstar powercreeps it soon or outright nerfs this car, it's expected to remain at the top during San Andreas Mercenaries.

