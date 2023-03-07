Is it worth selling drugs to GTA Online Street Dealers? (March 2023)

Rockstar Games introduced Street Dealers as one of the newest random events in GTA Online during the weekly update on February 16, 2023. While it has been nearly a month, and the community has been doing it regularly, some players are still unsure whether selling their goods to dealers is profitable.

Although Street Dealers do not pay much as selling the products from the original business, Rockstar has implemented a somewhat complex process to determine each product’s value. The overall price fluctuates based on the day and the seller.

This article briefly explains whether selling drugs separately to Street Dealers in GTA Online is worthwhile.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How much profit can you earn from the Street Dealers in GTA Online?

The Street Dealers event in GTA Online spawns three dealers daily at random locations. Each dealer requires a different product in a different quantity. These tasks are accessible during free roam, but players must be within the dealer's range for them to appear on the map.

When you approach them, they will ask for four distinct types of drugs: weed, meth, cocaine, and acid. GTA Online users can sell up to ten units of weed and acid but only one unit of cocaine and two units of meth. These units are mostly the same for all three vendors.

However, remember that each dealer has a special listing price for each drug. Cocaine and meth have the highest price value for a single unit. At the same time, weed and acid can be sold in bulk for up to ten units at a time, significantly increasing overall profits and making them almost comparable to the former two.

The price distribution chart for all four sellable drugs in the Street Dealers random event is as follows: (source GTA Wiki):

Cocaine

Lowest single-unit price: $19,000

Highest single-unit price: $21,000

Profits: ~$20,000 per trade

Meth

Lowest single-unit price: $8,250

Highest single-unit price: $9,250

Profits: ~$17,500 per trade (two units)

Weed

Lowest single-unit price: $1,400

Highest single-unit price: $1,600

Profits: ~$15,000 per trade (ten units)

Acid

Lowest single-unit price: $1,385

Highest single-unit price: $1,585

Profits: ~$14,850 per trade (ten units)

While these are standard prices, GTA Online can also list them as Premium Products, increasing their value even more. Premium-listed products generate double the value when sold to the right dealers. However, Rockstar Games has incorporated a random probability setting that affects these listings.

The drugs and their odds of being listed as Premium Products are as follows:

Cocaine - 15% chance

Meth - 20% chance

Weed - 30% chance

Acid - 35% chance

The list above shows that drugs with the lowest values are more likely to be classified as Premium Products.

Is it worthwhile to sell drugs to GTA Online street dealers?

While the entire trade requires significant calculations, the simple answer is yes, Street Dealers are a great way to make additional profits in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Cocaine, meth, and acid lab businesses are already some of the most profitable businesses in the game. Although Weed Farm does not produce much profit, the Street Dealers add value to it, making it worthwhile to own the business.

Poll : 0 votes