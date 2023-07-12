Top 5 smart tryhard outfits in GTA Online in 2023

Tryhards are an integral part of GTA Online gameplay, and many players prefer to portray themselves as one. Although most normal players despise tryhards for their tendency to disrupt others’ gameplay, there is still a distinct community that loves being a tryhard. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of apparel for players, and the tryhard community has also found some tactical outfits that match their vibe.

However, most new players become confused about which outfits to choose for their appearance. The game also limits the use of some particular apparel with others, making the process more complex. To help, this article lists the top five smart tryhard outfits of all time that GTA Online players can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five tryhard outfits to stand out in the crowd in GTA Online

5) Night-Ops outfit

The Night-Ops outfit is one of the best-looking outfits with additional facilities. It gives a stealthy and deadly look to the player. The Night-Ops outfit is also one of the best options for new players as it does not require extensive customization and can be found easily in any Grand Theft Auto 5 Online clothing store.

The following are the items that are required to build the Night-Ops outfit in GTA Online:

Black Combat Shirt

Black Plate Carrier

Black Battle Pants

Black Tactical Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Black Dual Lens

Black Gun Glasses or Black Spec Ski

4) Spec Ops outfit

If you prefer something that instantly terrorizes other GTA Online players in broad daylight, then the Spec Ops outfit is best for you. Following are the items that are required for the look:

Grassland Armor (Cayo Perico Heist Outfits section)

Tan Walking Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Brushstroke Dual Lens

Grayscale Urban Ski or Moss Spec Ski

While the outfit looks all military-grade and classy, players may have to use a few GTA Online glitches to equip some items. Nonetheless, it is still trendy in the tryhard community.

3) Winter Solider Outfit

The Winter Solider is one of the most popular badass assassins from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a dedicated fan following in the Grand Theft Auto Online tryhard community. The fictional character was seen in many outfits in the movies. However, his tactical appearance is the most popular in GTA Online gameplay.

Players must equip the following items to be like the Winter Solider in the game:

Surfer Dude Haircut (Black)

Devastated Eye Makeup

Black Heist Pants

Black Battle Vest

Light Strike Vest

Black Flight Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Black Bigness Face Ski Mask

Mono Outlaw Goggles

2) Grove Street Outfit

When it comes to a hardcore and gangster life, members of Grove Street in GTA 5 Online give players major inspiration to become like one of them. This influence is mainly seen among the tryhards, as some prefer to roam like Grove Street gangsters in the game. The outfit is also simple and requires the following items:

Green Bold Check Shirt

Olive Work Pants

Green Plain Hi-Tops

While it may not look all tactical and military-grade like some other tryhard outfits in the game, all GTA players fear and respect the Grove Street members, and you can also use the same influence with the outfit.

1) Black and Blue

The Black and Blue outfit is one of the newest and most popular tryhard outfits in GTA Online, as many players frequently use them. While veteran players mostly prefer camo and tan uniforms, many new players are also showing interest in this new look. The following are the items that are required to achieve the look:

Black Joggers pants

Black and Blue Light Ups shoes

Black Tact Gloves

Dusk Urban Ski glasses

Aqua Camo Quad Lens helmet

Black Battle Vest

Blue and Gray Strapz Vest

Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans also look forward to trying this look in the upcoming game. There is also a possibility that Rockstar Games will allow players to combine more items in the outfit.

Poll : Are you planning to try these outfits in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes