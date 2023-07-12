5 best ways to make money in GTA Online with 0 investment (July 2023)

Making money in GTA Online is a lengthy process, and players must grind daily to keep the cash flowing. Oftentimes, they must spend money to earn money. Fortunately for fans, Rockstar Games has introduced various jobs and tasks that do not require prior investments to make profits. Despite this, many players, especially beginners, still struggle to earn money in the early stages of the game.

While the primary money-making methods are easily accessible, and GTA Online actively promotes them, others are somewhat hidden. This article lists five of the best ways to earn money in the game at no cost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 ways to make money in GTA Online without spending any cash

1) Junk Energy Skydives

The Junk Energy Skydives are freemode missions in GTA Online that players can complete daily. Rockstar Games offers a total of 25 stunt missions in the series. However, you can complete only 10 per day. To participate, you must visit the locations on the map marked with a white parachute icon and a J on top.

Each stunt mission will reward you up to $5,000 and 2,500 RP. If you complete all 10, you’ll get an additional bonus of $50,000. Rockstar Games will also reward you with an extra $50,000 if you complete them all with Gold Medal.

2) Hidden Caches

The Hidden Caches are daily collectibles in GTA Online that reward players with $10,000 and 5000 RP. Rockstar Games included 100 caches in discreet locations across the map, and only 10 of them spawn every day. However, it is worth noting that all of them spawn underwater, and players must use proper gear to find them.

The caches emit a mild beeping sound disclosing their locations. While you can simply dive underwater and collect them, the best way to obtain them is to get a submersible vehicle and use the sonar system to locate them. New GTA Online players should collect them daily to build their economic base.

3) Stash Houses

This is a random event where GTA Online players are required to break into an enemy house and rob their vault. While Rockstar Games included 25 random locations for the houses to spawn, you can rob only one house per day. The house contains a few enemies, and you must first eliminate them.

By default, the Stash House random event provides supplies for any one of the businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, if you don’t have any businesses, you’ll get $30,000 as a reward and an additional $500 for completing the event.

4) G’s Caches

Similar to Hidden Caches, G’s Caches are also daily collectibles, but they spawn on the ground. Rockstar Games added 15 locations for G’s Caches in GTA Online, and each day, players can find the collectibles in any one of them. To locate them, you must look for a purple crate icon with a black question mark on the map.

Once collected, you’ll be rewarded with around $16,000, free ammo for any one of your weapons, and a full supply of snacks. However, the GTA Online mission sometimes also spawns a two-star wanted level. You must escape the scene in such situations.

5) Signal Jammers

The Signal Jammers mission is one of the toughest and most lengthy freemode events in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, it rewards players with plenty of money and also unlocks additional benefits. Rockstar Games added 50 Signal Jammers to the game that players must find and destroy. These are stationary targets that reward $2000 each for destruction.

This is a one-time event, and there is no time limit or daily cap on the spawns. Destroying all 50 Signal Jammers will reward you with an additional $50,000 and unlock Avi Schwartzman as a crew for The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online. However, the jammers are difficult to locate and may alert the police upon destruction.

