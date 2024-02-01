  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Why GTA Online players should avoid Vulcar Nebula Turbo after the latest update

Why GTA Online players should avoid Vulcar Nebula Turbo after the latest update

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 01, 2024 21:37 GMT
vulcar nebula turbo
A brief review about the Vulcar Nebula Turbo, which is now available in GTA Online after the latest update (Image via mmbmck/Reddit || Rockstar Games)

Vulcar Nebula Turbo is one of the featured cars in GTA Online this week that fans can grab after the latest update. The 2-door sports classic sedan has returned to Los Santos for a 30% discounted price of $557,900 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom till February 7, 2024. However, the shortcomings of the vehicle outweigh the enticing discount on it.

This article shares why GTA Online players should avoid buying Vulcar Nebula Turbo despite the sale on it in the latest update.

Vulcar Nebula Turbo in GTA Online lacks any meaningful performance

youtube-cover

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo being available on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly update is nothing short of a disappointment for long-time fans of the series. The sedan runs on a 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. While on paper, it sounds decent, the vehicle offers an underwhelming performance for its class.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Vulcar Nebla Turbo can reach a top speed of only 101.00 mph (162.54 km/h) after a full upgrade. This makes it one of the weakest sports classic cars in the entire game, far away from the fastest cars in GTA Online of the same class. To add to the point, here’s the current standing of the top 32 sports classic cars in 2024, excluding the HSW-compatible ones:

  1. Toreador – 135.25 mph
  2. Deluxo – 127.25 mph
  3. Z-Type – 126.25 mph
  4. Viseris – 124.25 mph
  5. Monroe – 122 mph
  6. Pigalle – 121.25 mph
  7. Turismo Classic – 120.75 mph
  8. Retinue Mk II – 120.5 mph
  9. Cheetah Classic – 120.25 mph
  10. Casco – 120 mph
  11. Rapid GT Classic – 119.75 mph
  12. JB 700W – 119.25 mph
  13. JB 700 – 119.25 mph
  14. Swinger – 118.25 mph
  15. Infernus Classic – 118 mph
  16. Coquette Classic – 118 mph
  17. Ardent – 117.75 mph
  18. Savestra – 117 mph
  19. Mamba – 117 mph
  20. Torero – 116.5 mph
  21. Retinue – 116.5 mph
  22. Zion Classic – 113.75 mph
  23. Stromberg – 112.75 mph
  24. Stinger GT – 112 mph
  25. Stinger – 112 mph
  26. Peyote Custom – 111 mph
  27. GT500 – 110.75 mph
  28. 190z – 109.75 mph
  29. Cheburek – 108.75 mph
  30. Michelli GT – 106.5 mph
  31. Franken Stange – 106.5 mph
  32. Nebula Turbo – 101 mph
youtube-cover

Even the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Declasse Mamba, is faster than the Vulcar Nebula Turbo, making the purchase even more worthless. Players can win the former for free by trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel once every day. Additionally, the prize ride of the week, the Michelli GT, is also a bit faster than the Nebula Turbo.

The only positive side of owning the Vulcar Nebula Turbo is to access the cool customization modifications.

While the discounted price might seem enticing enough, the Vulcar Nebula Turbo doesn’t seem worth purchasing, considering other options available at the GTA Online weekly discounts.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar should buff the performance of Vulcar Nebula Turbo?

Yes, of course!

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...