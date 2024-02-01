Why GTA Online players should avoid Vulcar Nebula Turbo after the latest update

Vulcar Nebula Turbo is one of the featured cars in GTA Online this week that fans can grab after the latest update. The 2-door sports classic sedan has returned to Los Santos for a 30% discounted price of $557,900 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom till February 7, 2024. However, the shortcomings of the vehicle outweigh the enticing discount on it.

This article shares why GTA Online players should avoid buying Vulcar Nebula Turbo despite the sale on it in the latest update.

Vulcar Nebula Turbo in GTA Online lacks any meaningful performance

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo being available on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly update is nothing short of a disappointment for long-time fans of the series. The sedan runs on a 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. While on paper, it sounds decent, the vehicle offers an underwhelming performance for its class.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Vulcar Nebla Turbo can reach a top speed of only 101.00 mph (162.54 km/h) after a full upgrade. This makes it one of the weakest sports classic cars in the entire game, far away from the fastest cars in GTA Online of the same class. To add to the point, here’s the current standing of the top 32 sports classic cars in 2024, excluding the HSW-compatible ones:

Toreador – 135.25 mph Deluxo – 127.25 mph Z-Type – 126.25 mph Viseris – 124.25 mph Monroe – 122 mph Pigalle – 121.25 mph Turismo Classic – 120.75 mph Retinue Mk II – 120.5 mph Cheetah Classic – 120.25 mph Casco – 120 mph Rapid GT Classic – 119.75 mph JB 700W – 119.25 mph JB 700 – 119.25 mph Swinger – 118.25 mph Infernus Classic – 118 mph Coquette Classic – 118 mph Ardent – 117.75 mph Savestra – 117 mph Mamba – 117 mph Torero – 116.5 mph Retinue – 116.5 mph Zion Classic – 113.75 mph Stromberg – 112.75 mph Stinger GT – 112 mph Stinger – 112 mph Peyote Custom – 111 mph GT500 – 110.75 mph 190z – 109.75 mph Cheburek – 108.75 mph Michelli GT – 106.5 mph Franken Stange – 106.5 mph Nebula Turbo – 101 mph

Even the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Declasse Mamba, is faster than the Vulcar Nebula Turbo, making the purchase even more worthless. Players can win the former for free by trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel once every day. Additionally, the prize ride of the week, the Michelli GT, is also a bit faster than the Nebula Turbo.

The only positive side of owning the Vulcar Nebula Turbo is to access the cool customization modifications.

While the discounted price might seem enticing enough, the Vulcar Nebula Turbo doesn’t seem worth purchasing, considering other options available at the GTA Online weekly discounts.

