GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (February 1 to 7, 2024)

The brand new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars are now released as part of the latest weekly update, giving players another chance to grab two more automobiles for free once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Declasse Mamba, a two-door sports classics roadster. Additionally, one can win another sports classics car, the Lampadati Michelli GT, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Both of the vehicles are a fantastic addition to this week’s featured selection of rides, and one shouldn’t miss this opportunity to grab them for free. That said, let’s learn briefly about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars that will be available till February 7, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Declasse Mamba

The current GTA Online weekly update gives motorheads a chance to grab the two-seater roadster for free as the Podium Vehicle. Declasse Mamba was added to the game in 2015 as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update. The latest iteration of the vehicle has taken design cues from the following real-life automobiles:

AC Cobra (MkIII) – Front fascia, headlight arrangement, front grille, and rear fascia.

Front fascia, headlight arrangement, front grille, and rear fascia. Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster – Sport rims and circular tail lights.

The Podium Vehicle, the Mamba, is powered by a high-displacement V8 engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to the testing done by famous analyst and creator Broughy1322, the sports classics car can reach a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.372.

It may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but the Mamba can still be found useful in daily hustle or just cruising around the city in a roadster.

To get the Declasse Mamba as the Podium Vehicle, one must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and try their luck on the Lucky Wheel once daily until they win the car.

Prize Ride of the week: Lampadati Michelli GT

The two-seater Lampadati Michelli GT debuted in the game in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. The car's design is heavily inspired by the real-life Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV.

Being one of the cars removed from GTA Online, the Michelli GT is powered by a four-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies and a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. This allows it to reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.707.

The vehicle is back for a limited time as the Prize Ride of the week. All players have to do is win the LS Car Meet Series in the top three for three days in a row.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 details seemingly leaked online, it’s the best time to collect free rides in the current game by capitalizing on the weekly event opportunities.

