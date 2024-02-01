Rockstar gives GTA Online players massive weekly discounts throughout February 7, 2024

GTA Online’s latest event has just started in Los Santos today (February 1), and the developer Rockstar Games is currently offering massive weekly discounts to all players this week. From now until February 7, 2024, you can log in to Grand Theft Auto Online and save a lot of your hard-earned money on buying new sets of wheels and the biggest garage the game has to offer.

This week’s discounted selection includes vehicles from the likes of Coil, Överflöd, Vulcar, Bravado, and Pegassi.

GTA Online weekly discounts: A brief list of all the sale items this week (February 1 to 7, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to claim up to 30% discount on a variety of vehicles and one big property this week. Here’s a list of everything available in the newest weekly discounts throughout February 7, 2024:

Eclipse Blvd. Garage (30% off)

Eclipse Blvd. Garage Customization (30% off)

Pegassi Infernus (30% off)

Bravado Verlierer (30% off)

Vulcar Nebula Turbo (30% off)

Överflöd Imorgon (30% off)

Coil Raiden (30% off)

Unholy Hellbringer (30% off)

The current selection of weekly discounts will be shuffled once again on February 8, 2024, with new items and vehicles on sale.

Weekly discounts: Which is the best thing to buy? (February 1 to 7, 2024)

While the Eclipse Blvd. Garage is the best property investment this week, most players might already have it by now. So, the next logical investment that one can make is none other than the Bravado Verlierer. Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Verlierer is based on the real-life TVR Sagaris as well as the Wiesmann GT MF5.

Regarding performance, the Verlierer is powered by a three-liter single-cam 240BHP V12 engine with six double-barrel throttle bodies. This makes it one of the fastest cars in the game on sale this week by allowing it to reach an impressive top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).

The vehicle’s acceptable acceleration also allows it to complete one lap on an average time of 1:05.659. The Verlierer is a very responsive car around the corners, thanks to the impeccable handling.

Players can use it as a getaway vehicle or for day-to-day hustle while free roaming through Los Santos.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 appears to be near, fans can enjoy the latest weekly discounts and save money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

