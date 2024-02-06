5 best businesses in GTA Online for intermediates (2024)

GTA Online lobbies are populated by a variety of players. While some are at the beginning of their journey, others have climbed the ladder of success and are running their criminal empire. However, there are also those who are in the middle of the spectrum and can go much further by investing in the right businesses. Although such establishments can be a bit expensive, the expenditure can be recouped rather quickly.

This article takes a look at the five best businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online for intermediates in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best GTA Online businesses for intermediates (2024)?

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is one of the best low-budget businesses in GTA Online. You can establish it for just $750,000, but you will have to complete all The First Dose DLC story missions first. This business is run from within the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck, which can be acquired for free during the said DLC's missions. Operating it is fairly simple.

All you need to do is complete resupply missions at regular intervals or buy supplies remotely for a relative cost and then sell the finished product. A complete batch of acid sells for over $200,000, but the profit can be increased by installing upgrades and naming the product before selling it.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency properties range between $2,010,000 and $2,830,000, but as its location doesn't really matter, intermediates can invest in the cheapest one and get started. There are two ways of making money via this establishment: Security Contracts and the VIP Contract.

The former involves simple missions and has a decent payout. However, the latter plays out in the form of some story missions that can be beaten in a few hours, and it pays one million dollars upon completion.

The VIP Contract can be replayed any number of times, but each attempt triggers a cooldown period.

3) Salvage Yard

The GTA Online Salvage Yard is one of the best ways to make money in 2024. It was added to the game with The Chop Shop update and currently features Robberies, each paying a few hundred thousand. Its properties are a bit expensive, each over $1.5 million, but if you can, get one in Los Santos, as it helps in getting the missions done rather quickly.

Besides Salvage Yard Robberies, the business also generates a passive income and features Tow Truck Service missions (unlocked by purchasing the Tow Truck upgrade) that usually pay between $40,000 and $60,000.

4) Auto Shop

GTA Online Auto Shops function a bit like Salvage Yard, as the main money makers of this business are Auto Shop Robbery Contracts. Like Salvage Yard Robberies, they feature some setup missions and a finale. However, the payout is a bit less, with each paying under $200,000, besides The Union Depository Contract, which pays between $300,000 and $375,000.

That said, Auto Shop properties cost under two million (cheapest at $1,670,000), which puts them in a decent price range for intermediates and not only GTA Online millionaires. The establishment also features Auto Shop Client Jobs as a money-making method.

5) Nightclub

The Nightclub is possibly the easiest-to-run business in GTA Online. It is passive for the most part and makes money on the basis of popularity, which is depicted via a popularity meter in the screen's bottom-right corner. To increase/maintain it at a high level, you must complete Nightclub Management missions periodically.

This business also has an underground warehouse that is linked to some other specific businesses and helps bring in extra income. Nightclubs cost over one but under two million dollars, and the location can matter. Hence, if affordable, choose one of the Vinewood properties for this establishment.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : How much money do you currently have in GTA Online? Less than 5 million More than 5 million 0 votes