5 low-budget businesses to own in GTA Online in 2024

GTA Online features various businesses that players can purchase and run to establish a source of regular income. However, the initial expenditure is usually quite high, which makes the top businesses somewhat inaccessible to beginners. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has also put in some low-budget options. Hence, those new to the game can start their journey with them.

Note that despite requiring less investment than usual, these alternatives will still need around a million dollars to set up. So, players must grind story missions and other tasks to generate the necessary funds. With that said, let's look at five low-budget businesses in GTA Online in 2024.

C*caine Lockup and 4 other low-budget businesses in GTA Online in 2024

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is one of the easiest-to-run businesses in GTA Online and a perfect fit for beginners due to its low-budget investment requirement. Unlike other businesses, its property is not sold on any in-game website. Instead, players can acquire it for only $750,000 by completing The First Dose missions.

This may seem like a lot of money, but it is much cheaper than many other business properties. The Acid Lab is set up inside the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck, which is obtained for free during The First Dose missions. To run this business, one must complete resupply missions and sell the finished product via sell missions.

2) Nightclub

The cheapest Nightclub in GTA Online, Elysian Island, costs $1,080,000. This is a passive business and will generate a good amount of income as long as its popularity is high (depicted by a meter in the bottom right corner). To ensure this, one must complete Nightclub Management missions at regular intervals.

There is another aspect to this business: it is an underground warehouse, but one must own some other specific businesses to utilize it. Hence, beginners can skip it initially and depend on the passive income, which at maximum popularity is up to $50,000 every 48 minutes.

3) C*caine Lockup

The GTA Online C*caine Lockup is one of the Biker Businesses with the highest per-hour profit margin. Just like the Acid Lab, C*caine Lockups are run by completing resupply and sell missions. Its cheapest property, near Alamo Sea, has a price tag of $975,000.

Without upgrades, a C*caine Lockup generates a profit of $30,000 per hour, which with upgrades jumps to $72,000. That said, one must also own an MC Clubhouse to purchase any of the Biker Businesses, the most affordable of which is located in Great Chapparal and costs $200,000.

4) M*th Lab

The M*th Lab is another Biker Business, and it can be acquired for $910,000 in Grand Senora Desert at the cheapest. It is operated via resupply and sell missions and generates a base profit of $21,000 per hour, which can be increased to $51,000 by installing upgrades.

The payouts of these businesses are also increased via GTA Online weekly updates occasionally for a limited time. Hence, the extra money made can be used to invest in a more profitable establishment. That said, the M*th Lab is a decent option for beginners on a low budget.

5) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is the latest business in the game, added with The Chop Shop update in December 2023. Much like GTA Online Auto Shops, the Salvage Yard features missions (Robberies) that play out like heists. Each has some setup jobs and a finale and pays a couple hundred thousand dollars.

However, the most affordable Salvage Yard property, which is in Paleto Bay, costs $1,620,000. Needless to say, this is a lot of money, but it is worth every single penny. This investment can also be quickly recovered via Salvage Yard Robberies and the business' passive income.

