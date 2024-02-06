Top 5 GTA Online collectibles for beginners in 2024

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects. Despite being 10 years old, the game is as popular as ever and still welcomes new players at a healthy rate. However, as beginners usually don't have a lot of cash early on, acquiring collectibles is a great way to make a decent amount of money in the title without any prior investments.

Additionally, since the collectibles are scattered across the map, pursuing them can help in getting familiar with Los Santos and Blaine County. With that said, let's take a look at the top five Grand Theft Auto Online collectibles for beginners in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Top GTA Online collectibles for beginners in 2024: LD Organics Product, Action Figures, and more

5) G's Cache

G's Cache is a daily collectible that tasks GTA Online players with acquiring a brown taped box within a dedicated search area. Once collected, it rewards snacks, ammunition, and some money, which varies between $15,000 and $20,000.

Since cash, snacks, and ammunition are among the most essential things in GTA Online, beginners should collect G's Cache every day. The location of this collectible changes every 24 real-life hours and is marked with a purple crate icon on the map.

4) Stash House

The Stash House is another daily collectible that is easy to complete and pays a decent amount. Just like G's Cache, the Stash House location changes every 24 hours. This event tasks players with infiltrating a gang hangout, eliminating all enemies, and collecting a package stashed inside the safe.

Opening this safe requires a code, which is hidden in plain sight inside the Stash House. Once the package is collected, players must exit the building and leave the area.

Completing this event restocks one of a player's owned GTA Online businesses, but those without one are paid $30,000.

3) LD Organics Product

GTA Online beginners can collect 100 packages of Lamar Davis' LD Organics Product for a good amount of money and some clothing rewards. However, the locations of these collectibles will not be marked on the map.

While this task can take some time to complete, it will help newcomers get familiar with the map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Each LD Organics Product package rewards $1,000, and a $50,000 bonus is given after collecting all 100 of them, along with the White LD Organics Tee and the Black LD Organics Cap.

2) Action Figures

Collecting Action Figures is a simple task, which, like LD Organics Product, requires GTA Online players to find items scattered across the game's map. In this case, it is a total of 100 Action Figures, with each paying $1,000. However, it should be noted that their locations will also not be marked on the map.

Collecting all 100 Action Figures rewards a $50,000 bonus in addition to a unique Impotent Rage outfit, Impotent Rage Hair for both male and female character models, as well as eight Collectible Figurines that can be used to decorate your Casino Penthouse.

1) Weapon Components

There are various weapons in GTA Online, but the best ones are usually pretty expensive. Even with the discounts available at the Gun Van, getting the best firearms will require a hefty investment.

However, the Service Carbine can be acquired for free by completing the Weapon Components random event. This involves going to randomly spawned crime scenes and collecting five weapon parts. Each part pays $5,000 and 2,000 RP. A $50,000 bonus and the Service Carbine will be given to players for the fifth and final part.

Players should also note that Weapon Component crime scenes spawn after spending around 20 minutes in an in-game session. Although the reward sum here is a bit lower than the previous two entries, weapons are, needless to say, much more useful than clothing.

