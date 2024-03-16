GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout explained

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout has been confusing for several players as Rockstar Games does not offer any simple explanation about it. Players have been trying to complete the various setup missions and the finale to receive the final reward, which sometimes varies. There are also certain conditions upon fulfilling which you will receive extra cash.

All this has created confusion among players, and naturally, they wish for some clarity. When it comes to money in GTA Online, it is important to collect every bit of cash you can. Thus, this article will try to explain the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout to avoid confusion among the playerbase.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout is maximum on the first time

As the heading says, you will get the maximum GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout when completing the mission for the first time. Along with the final reward of $500,000, you will receive a first-time bonus of $250,000 if you complete the heist as a leader. But as mentioned, this is a one-time bonus, and you can't get it again by repeating the missions.

It is worth noting that GTA Online also offered an additional $100,000 to players from March 7-13, 2024, for completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. This reward was part of last week's weekly challenge, which has expired.

However, there is more to the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout. One can get an additional $250,000 for completing the raid as a member for the first time. This means you can help your buddies and get this reward when they successfully complete the finale of the DLC.

So, to summarize the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout, here are all the points that you need to remember:

Actual Reward- $500,000

$500,000 First-time bonus for competing as a leader- $250,000

$250,000 First-time bonus for completing as a party member- $250,000

$250,000 Bonus for completing from March 7-13, 2024 - $100,000

Apart from all these rewards and bonuses, one can make around $5k-$6k during the Disorganized Crime setup mission by looting the vaults. This is a little addition to the final reward, making it worth it.

Even the regular $500,000 GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout is easy to collect since the missions are relatively easy and can be done solo. This means one can grind them repeatedly to gain a good chunk of money. On top of that, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers 2x cash and RP bonuses on the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions, making them more lucrative.

