5 top-tier games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

The GTA series is one of the top brands in the gaming industry. Its next chapter, GTA 6, set to release in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It has been a little over 10 years since the last original Grand Theft Auto game was released, and most fans have become incredibly bored of playing the same old titles.

Luckily, many other video games provide an experience as fun and enjoyable as Grand Theft Auto. In this article, we look at five top-tier games like GTA to play while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Released in late 2020 by reputed CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077 was highly anticipated, much like Grand Theft Auto 6. Although it was plagued by countless game-breaking bugs and glitches at launch, the updates released since have turned the page.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best titles to play in 2024. It's set in the year 2077 and boasts futuristic tech all around. Just like in any GTA game, players can complete missions, steal cars, and roam around its highly detailed open-world map of Night City, which also includes a desert akin to Blaine County from Grand Theft Auto 5.

2) Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

Mafia 2 has one of the best stories told in gaming: Vito Scaletta, a war veteran, gets involved in the world of organized crime after returning home. Mafia 2 was originally released in 2010, but its remaster was released in 2020 as the Definitive Edition and has been made available on modern consoles.

The game is set in the fictional city of Empire Bay in the mid-1900s, where players get to experience an open-world map like in GTA games. Additionally, one can complete missions, steal any car they like, and customize it to some degree.

3) Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth released in January 2024 and features Ichiban Kasuga as its primary protagonist. However, popular Yakuza series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu also appears in it. Although it isn't exactly like Grand Theft Auto, some aspects can give players a somewhat similar experience.

For instance, it has a long story mode and includes some incredibly fun side quests. Its open-world map is primarily set in Hawaii, which looks a bit like Vice City, the fictional Miami-based location that will be featured in GTA 6's map.

4) Far Cry 5

Ubisoft's Far Cry series has been one of the best alternatives to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Its 2018 installment, Far Cry 5, albeit not the best, is a highly underrated title. Barring the downside of having a mute protagonist, the story, supporting cast, and the antagonists make it worth playing.

Its open-world map, set in Hope County (fictional location), Montana, is one of the most beautiful in-game worlds seen in the series, and the title's fun gameplay mechanics make for a thoroughly enjoyable playthrough.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best-looking and most technologically advanced video games ever made, featuring a highly detailed open-world map and gameplay mechanics. The title's story is its best asset and takes players on an emotional roller coaster ride.

Since it has been developed by Rockstar Games, GTA fans will find many similarities, like fun and engaging action-packed missions, interesting side quests, and random events. However, a late 1800s setting means there are no cars around, gamers will hardly notice their absence in this highly immersive title.

