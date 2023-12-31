5 times Rockstar did the unbelievable in GTA games

GTA is one of Rockstar Games' most popular series, with tons of fun titles under its belt. While the games in itself are made for mature audiences, the developer still manages to blow away the players with some missions or cutscenes that are outright outrageous or controversial. In the long run, there is no shortage of such content in the Grand Theft Auto titles.

Some people have even tried canceling the franchise for its violence and crime, but unfortunately, that did not come to fruition. Rockstar Games has been resilient with what it serves its audience and knows its player base.

This article will list five things that even shocked the players and were a bold/controversial move by the studio.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 unbelievable moments in GTA games

1) Riots being based on real-life events

The GTA San Andreas has some amazing moments, and the last mission where CJ has to chase Tenpenny is one of them. The whole city is in chaos as both of them zig-zag through people trying to get away.

However, the unbelievable part of the mission is that the riots are based on an actual event. The Los Angeles Riot of 1992 happened due to police brutality, and Rockstar Games implemented this event very well in the game. Nevertheless, it was still quite shocking to find the resemblance for some players.

2) Investing players in the drug business

While every Grand Theft Auto title has senseless violence and other illegal acts, there is one game that takes things one step further. GTA Chinatown Wars has several amazing features, and dealing drugs is one of them.

However, this was a controversial feature that was opposed by many. While players are still involved in similar business in other titles like Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 5, the level of involvement in Chinatown Wars is far greater. So, it was an unbelievable yet amazing moment for players to use this feature in the game.

3) Tortuning the guy during the "By The Book' mission

GTA 5 has some amazing missions, which include nail-biting chases and intense gunfires. However, By The Book is one mission that made almost everybody uncomfortable. This is mainly because players get to choose the means to torture an innocent person at the hands of Trevor.

The other unsettling thing about the whole ordeal is Trevor's slight hesitation in between the torture. The vibe gets several players because he is one of the most unhinged characters in the series, and his reactions are out of the norm. So, it can be considered one of the moments when Rockstar Games did the unbelievable.

4) Adding realistic features

While Rockstar tries to root some of the things in the Grand Theft Auto titles into reality, most of them are hilarious and not-so-realistic. However, with each game, the developer has incorporated several things that surprised the players.

GTA San Andreas has tons of such surprising features, including the ability to modify CJ's body by either going to the gym or eating junk food and getting fat. He would also throw up if players fed him too much food. The ability to turn off the car's engine without exiting the vehicle in GTA 4 was also a nice touch.

5) Option to kill one of the protagonists

There is no shortage of fodder and supporting characters in the GTA series that players can terminate whenever they want to. Tons of antagonists meet their end sooner or later as well. However, Grand Theft Auto 5 offers players a unique chance to off one of the game's protagonists.

Picking option A or B towards the end of the main story leads Franklin to either pick Michael De Santa or Trevor Phillips and lead them to their demise. Their deaths are also not subtle as Michael falls down the tower after cursing Franklin for backstabbing him, and Trevor gets roasted after Michael burns him.

The leaked GTA 5 source code revealed that Rockstar Games has planned ever more gruesome ends for these two, but the idea was scrapped.

With GTA 6's release date set for 2025, fans hope the studio will roll out another masterpiece that will blow everyone away.

