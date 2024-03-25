5 best jets in GTA Online in 2024, ranked

Jets in GTA Online are one of the deadliest vehicles that can rain death and destruction upon enemies while zooming past them at incredible speed. This also makes them one of the most popular choices of transport. Since only a couple of other vehicles in the game can counter them, they are a force to reckon with.

However, picking out the best among the lot can get incredibly confusing since most of the top candidates have similar stats in terms of speed and performance. But, the differences show up when looking at special features and abilities.

So, this article will list five of the best jets in GTA Online that one should purchase and own in 2024 and rank them accordingly.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Molotok, Pyro, and 3 of the other best jets in GTA Online that one should own

5) V-65 Molotok

While the V-65 Molotok is an excellent Korean war-era plane that has both top speed and handling, it falls short when it comes to dog fights. However, it can still outpace several other fast vehicles in GTA Online with ease.

This is thanks to its top speed of 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h), which allows it to chase targets and outrun most of the dangers in the game. Being a Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17-inspired jet in GTA Online, it has machine guns and armor to defend the pilot. However, you'll need to spend $4,788,000 to purchase it.

4) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

The JoBuilt P-996 LAZER is one of the oldest vehicles in the game and has been part of it from the beginning. It is one of the deadliest jets in GTA Online when it comes to dogfights and maneuverability. While its top speed caps at 195.00 mph (313.82 km/h), this beast has other things to offer.

It is one of the most maneuverable aircraft in the game that can shoot down faster targets. However, all this comes with a whopping price tag of $6,500,000. This is why most players find this amazing aircraft unapproachable in the game and always look for something more affordable in GTA Online.

3) Mammoth Hydra

Mammoth Hydra is a relatively affordable option when it comes to good fighter jets in GTA Online. While it still costs $3,990,000 to own it in the game, this weaponized and armored vehicle offers good top speed as well as several amazing features that make it worth the money.

One can fly this fighter jet at a top speed of 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h), which is excellent. To top it off, the cannons on Mammoth Hydra can shred almost all the enemies quickly and without much trouble. The aircraft also has vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) which almost always comes in handy, making it one of the best jets in GTA Online.

2) Buckingham Pyro

The Buckingham Pyro might not look like one of the deadly jets in GTA Online, but it has enough speed and maneuvering capabilities to take out even the most dangerous opponent with ease. One can touch a top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h), enough to take out Oppressor griefers and fight against other flying menaces.

While the aircraft does cost $4,455,500, its flying abilities and speed make it a worthy investment in GTA Online. However, you will need to practice for some time before you can fully control this beast in the air. But once you do, it will become one of the best jets in GTA Online, which is both fun to fly and deadly enough for PvP.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is not just the fastest plane in GTA Online but also one of the deadliest vehicles that you can get your hands on. Apart from its stunning top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h), it has several special features that contribute to it being one of the best jets in GTA Online.

You can enter Stealth Mode while flying across the sky to disappear from the minimap. This makes approaching unsuspecting targets much easier. It also has vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), allowing for quick landing and take-off. The only downside of this aircraft is its whopping price tag of $6,855,000.

