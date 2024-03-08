Top 5 fastest planes in GTA 5 Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The fastest planes in GTA 5 Online dominate the airspace with their speed, agility, and firepower. However, with each update, Rockstar Games adds something new to the game that might counter them and make things interesting. While most veterans are well aware of the best aerial vehicles that they should pick during missions or normal travel, beginners often find themselves confused.

This is quite normal because there are a variety of planes in GTA 5 Online and they vary in cost as well. Since beginners have limited funds and knowledge of the game, they often end up making a bad purchase.

So, to help everyone out, this article will list five of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online that you can purchase in the game after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

NOTE: The information regarding the planes and their speed are derived from GTA Wiki and YouTuber Broughy1322, respectively.

Five of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online that you can purchase right now

5) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is one of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online and can reach a top speed of 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h). Being an armored weaponized Fighter Jet, it can dish out damage and also tank three Homing Missiles. This makes it quite durable and a great option for flying across dangerous parts of the sky.

The V-65 Molotok is also a great-looking vehicle in the game since its design is based on the real-life Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17. This gives it the looks of old-school fighter jets. However, this does not come cheap as you will need to spend $4,788,000 to purchase this plane in GTA 5 Online.

4) Mammoth Hydra

The Mammoth Hydra is another one of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online, and it looks both menacing and has great performance. Not only can it reach a top speed of 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h) with ease, but also has the Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) feature.

Coming to price, you will need to spend $3,990,000 if you wish to own this amazing plane. You can also wait for a GTA Online weekly update and purchase it at a discount if available during that rotation. The Mammoth Hydra is based on the real-life British Aerospace Harrier II, F-35 Lightning II, and McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II.

3) Western Company Rogue

The Western Company Rogue might not look like it, but is one of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online. This armored weaponized aircraft can zoom past targets at a top speed of 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h). This is quite fast, considering the Western Company Rogue only costs $1,596,000 in the game.

The plane is based on the real-life Beechcraft T-6 Texan II and is inspired by Embraer EMB 312 Tucano and Pilatus PC-21. Rockstar Games had the opportunity to include it in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid for the latest GTA Online update but chose not to. Hopefully, the Western Company Rogue will get more recognition in the future.

2) Buckingham Pyro

Not only does Buckingham make some of the fastest Helicopters in GTA Online, but it also has one of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online. The Buckingham Pyro is a swift and agile aerial vehicle reaching a top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h) with ease.

However, this speed comes with a whopping price tag of $4,455,500. Some players consider it to be a little too much for this De Havilland Vampire-inspired plane in the game. This is also because the vehicle offers no special ability like the Hydra.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Not only is Mammoth F-160 Raiju at the top of the fastest planes in GTA 5 Online but it also has some special abilities that make it so sought-after in the online multiplayer mode. It can reach a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h) in the blink of an eye and stay there for a prolonged period. There is hardly any fast car in the game that can keep up with this speed.

On top of that, it has both VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and a Stealth Mode that hides it from the mini-map. However, all these things come with a whopping price tag of $6,855,000. This is one of the biggest reasons new players often feel intimidated by this Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and Northrop YF-23-inspired plane in the game.

